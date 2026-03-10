Saints Targeting Intriguing WR After Free Agency Spending Spree

The New Orleans Saints opened up the early tampering period in a big way this offseason. They came into the offseason with a lot of holes on their roster and they opted to fill them with a few of the top free agents on the board.

The Saints added players like John Ridgeway, Ryan Wright, and Noah Fant on agreed deals to kick off the offseason, but these weren't their biggest moves.

The biggest moves the Saints made were two deals with stud offensive guard David Edwards and star running back Travis Etienne. Edwards agreed to a four-year, $61 million deal with the Saints while Etienne agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal with New Orleans. Adding both these players to the offense is exactly what young quarterback Tyler Shough needs to take another big step forward this year.

But the Saints aren't done there. They're likely going to dive into free agency throughout the offseason, especially considering how many affordable players are left on the board.

But these moves make the Saints roster needs even more clear. They're going to need to add to the defense as it's largely been neglected in free agency. But they also need to add a wide receiver.

Saints bringing Chris Bell in for pre-draft visit

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisville wideout Chris Bell (WO03) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Saints reporter Nick Underhill recently reported that the Saints were bringing in Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell for a 30 visit ahead of the NFL draft. Bell is expected to be drafted right around the Saints second round pick. He should be on the board when the Saints are on the clock.

Bell is a tall and physical draft prospect. He has the size and frame to make an impact in the NFL right away. But he also has the shiftiness, speed, and run after the catch ability to make more plays than just catching jump balls.

Shough's big arm would work very well with Bell's deep ball ability. Targeting him in the second round would make a lot of sense.

It would also open up the opportunity to target defense in Round 1. This could result in Caleb Downs, Peter Woods, Rueben Bain Jr., or Sonny Styles ending up in New Orleans at pick No. 8.