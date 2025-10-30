Bills-Saints Trade Speculation For Star WR Heating Up As Deadline Nears
The New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the best start this year. They're 1-7 after eight weeks and head into a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.
The Saints are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline this season, but not in the way that many expected coming into the season. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave were seemingly the team's top two trade candidates, but both are likely to stay in New Orleans. Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension while Kamara voiced his unwillingness to be traded.
But this leaves players like Alontae Taylor and Rashid Shaheed as the top trade chips for New Orleans. They're likely not going to net huge draft capital in return but trading them would push the Saints in the direction they seem to want to go.
Dan Treacy of Sporting News recently listed the Buffalo Bills as one of the top landing spots for Shaheed in a trade ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
Rashid Shaheed would be the perfect trade fit for the Bills
"The Buffalo Bills don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, but that is by design. Joe Brady seems to be content with a slew of capable pass-catchers and an effective running game, rather than one, do-it-all receiver," Treacy wrote. "Even so, it would be hard to make the case Josh Allen's receiving corps is good enough right now. Shaheed could add one more deep threat to Buffalo's offense, though the impending season debut of Gabe Davis could negate the need for someone like Shaheed in a perfect world."
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been closely linked to Shaheed for weeks, but the Bills have the draft capital to swoop in and steal the star wide receiver from New Orleans.
Adding a speedster like Shaheed to an offense with a ground game like the Bills' would be huge for Josh Allen and company. Allen has one of the biggest arms in the game, which would play well with Shaheed's speed.
Buffalo needs to add to its wide receiver room in the next few days. A deal for Shaheed isn't out of the picture at this point.
