Saints News Network

Bills-Saints Trade Speculation For Star WR Heating Up As Deadline Nears

The Bills could target a Saints wide receiver to fill their hole on offense...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed view of Buffalo Bills helmet on the field prior to the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detailed view of Buffalo Bills helmet on the field prior to the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints haven't gotten off to the best start this year. They're 1-7 after eight weeks and head into a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

The Saints are likely going to be sellers at the trade deadline this season, but not in the way that many expected coming into the season. Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave were seemingly the team's top two trade candidates, but both are likely to stay in New Orleans. Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension while Kamara voiced his unwillingness to be traded.

But this leaves players like Alontae Taylor and Rashid Shaheed as the top trade chips for New Orleans. They're likely not going to net huge draft capital in return but trading them would push the Saints in the direction they seem to want to go.

Dan Treacy of Sporting News recently listed the Buffalo Bills as one of the top landing spots for Shaheed in a trade ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Rashid Shaheed would be the perfect trade fit for the Bills

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shahee
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) reacts after a gain during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"The Buffalo Bills don't have a true No. 1 wide receiver, but that is by design. Joe Brady seems to be content with a slew of capable pass-catchers and an effective running game, rather than one, do-it-all receiver," Treacy wrote. "Even so, it would be hard to make the case Josh Allen's receiving corps is good enough right now. Shaheed could add one more deep threat to Buffalo's offense, though the impending season debut of Gabe Davis could negate the need for someone like Shaheed in a perfect world."

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been closely linked to Shaheed for weeks, but the Bills have the draft capital to swoop in and steal the star wide receiver from New Orleans.

Adding a speedster like Shaheed to an offense with a ground game like the Bills' would be huge for Josh Allen and company. Allen has one of the biggest arms in the game, which would play well with Shaheed's speed.

Buffalo needs to add to its wide receiver room in the next few days. A deal for Shaheed isn't out of the picture at this point.

More NFL: Steelers Urged To Swing Shocking Trade For Benched Saints QB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News