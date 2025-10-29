Steelers Urged To Swing Shocking Trade For Benched Saints QB
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason as the veteran opted for retirement.
That left the Saints with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough at quarterback. Rattler earned the starting job out of training camp and looked solid, but he was eventually benched for Shough as the Saints attempt to find a spark.
What's next for Rattler?
Justin Carter of FanSided recently urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to attempt a trade for Rattler this year.
Steelers could try to trade for Spencer Rattler from the Saints
"The Steelers remain in the most frustrating purgatory there is — too good to draft a top quarterback and too bad to be a legitimate contender. The addition of Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear to be changing that, as the Steelers sit at 4-3 on the year," Carter wrote. "They'll once again be drafting around Pick 20, which is not where you find a starting quarterback. So, why not give Rattler a try? He was unable to elevate the Saints because that roster is a mess, but maybe Rattler could be the next guy to take the reins in Pittsburgh and lead the team to a 9-8 record?
Of course, the best thing the Steelers could do at this point would be to just blow things up and try a real rebuild, but does anyone really think this franchise will do that? I don't. I think they keep trying to be average while hoping someone emerges as a legitimate quarterback for the team. If that's the situation you're bound to be in, going after Rattler makes sense."
This trade could make a little bit of sense even if it feels a bit outlandish.
The Steelers need to find their quarterback of the future. Aaron Rodgers might retire after the season and Pittsburgh isn't bad enough to draft one at the top of the first round. Will Howard is on the roster, but he's a huge question mark.
The Steelers and Saints have been closely linked to a trade for Rashid Shaheed. It wouldn't be outlandish to consider the option that Pittsburgh could throw the Saints a little bit more draft capital in a potential Shaheed deal in exchange for Rattler, too.
It seems like these two sides could make a trade anyway. There's a small chance Rattler could find himself moved if the Steelers are interested.
