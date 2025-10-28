Blockbuster Steelers-Saints Trade Idea Makes No Sense For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. After eight weeks, they sit right near the bottom of the league with a 1-7 record, and they recently benched quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie Tyler Shough.
The Saints have a lot of intriguing trade candidates on their team right now. There are certainly a handful of players that contending teams could call and inquire about.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Saints could trade star wide receiver Chris Olave to the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.
Saints would be foolish to trade Chris Olave to Steelers
"Chris Olave has quietly put together a productive season for the New Orleans Saints, on track for his third 1,000-yard campaign in four years," Kline wrote. "The Saints aren't generating a ton of explosive plays with Spencer Rattler at QB, but Olave has the speed and shiftiness to win on a variety of different routes and generate yards after the catch. The Saints aren't traditionally known as deadline sellers, but a 1-7 record and a clear tanking mandate, combined with Olave's affordable 2026 salary, could put him in the trade crosshairs.
"Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has stalled out in back-to-back weeks, ramping up the pressure to put another quality playmaker in Aaron Rodgers' orbit. Olave dealt with injuries last season, but he's one of the brightest young wideouts in the NFL and has a chance to contribute meaningfully to Pittsburgh's success long after Rodgers has retired. Line him up opposite DK Metcalf, and the Steelers' offense takes on a whole new dimension."
This idea would make a lot of sense for the Steelers. Pairing Olave next to DK Metcalf would give them one of the best wide receiver duos in football.
But it makes no sense for the Saints.
New Orleans is seemingly working on a contract extension with Olave, according to the man himself. Olave is under contract next season after the Saints picked up his fifth-year option.
Given the fact that New Orleans is actively working on a new contract, it makes no sense to trade him. This idea for the Steelers seems quite unrealistic at this point. Instead, Rashid Shaheed is a name to watch.
