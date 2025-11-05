Chris Olave Sends Message To College Teammate After Saints-Seahawks Trade
The New Orleans Saints seemingly came into the trade deadline as sellers, but it was hard to tell that was the case when all the dust settled.
Star running back Alvin Kamara made a lot of sense as a trade chip for the Saints. He's an aging running back that likely could have landed the Saints a late-round draft pick. But New Orleans didn't end up trading him because he voiced his willingness to retire if he was traded, which made a deal practically impossible to pull off.
Chris Olave was also a big name mentioned at the trade deadline, but the Saints opted to continue working on a contract extension with him rather than moving him. But that can't be said for wide receiver Rashid Shaheed.
Chris Olave shares praise for Rashid Shaheed after Seahawks trade
Shaheed was traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. In return, the Saints landed a fourth-round pick and a fifth-round pick this season. This deal will help move the Saints in the right direction for the future, as it now gives them eight selections in the upcoming draft. But that doesn't mean the entire Saints team was happy about it.
Shortly after the Shaheed trade sent him to Seattle, star Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba made a cryptic post on Twitter/X to voice his excitement. Olave, a former college teammate of Smith-Njigba's, responded by tweeting, "You got a great one bro," back to Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba and Olave played together at Ohio State. Both were among the best wide receivers in Ohio State history and they're both star wide receivers in the NFL. Now Smith-Njigba will team up with Olave's former running mate.
Adding Shaheed is a huge deal for the Seahawks. They have a very good passing attack this season, led by the talented Sam Darnold. But Darnold could have used a talented second wide receiver. Giving him a deep threat like Shaheed is exactly what the Seahawks need on the other side of Smith-Njigba.
Shaheed is in position to push for a Super Bowl this year. Olave is in position to sign the massive contract extension that he's reportedly been working on. Both wide receivers are trending in the right direction, though they've been separated.
More NFL: Latest Alvin Kamara Admission Is Good News For Saints Fans