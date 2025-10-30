Latest Alvin Kamara Admission Is Good News For Saints Fans
The New Orleans Saints came into the year with low expectations on the season. They lost Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu in the offseason after both opted to suddenly retire. After this, the Saints weren't left with much on the roster.
They ended up opting with Spencer Rattler as the replacement to Carr, but the results weren't great. Rattler led the Saints to a 1-7 start to the year, and the team opted to bench him in favor of Tyler Shough. Shough is set to get his first start of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Saints have been linked to a lot of trade rumors this year, too. They're reportedly fielding offers for speedy wide receiver Rashid Shaheed among others.
Wide receiver Chris Olave and running back Alvin Kamara have been mentioned as trade candidates this year, but it doesn't seem like either will be traded.
Alvin Kamara continues to show his selflessness
Olave is reportedly working on a new contract with the Saints. It's unlikely the Saints would want to trade him if they're working on a contract extension.
Kamara recently said he'd rather retire than be traded from the Saints, showing his commitment to the team that drafted him.
Kamara's commitment to the Saints goes beyond his willingness to stay with a losing team. The veteran running back is seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to help the Saints win.
“I’m Employee 41. I just do what they need me to do," Kamara said when asked about his touches this year, via Saints reporter Nick Underhill.
Kamara is nearing the end of his best years, which is likely going to come with a decline in production at some point. With that in mind, it's clear that he's ready to do whatever is best for the team, including taking a bit fewer touches this season than many would have expected.
The Saints have one of the more selfless veterans in football on their roster. His recent admission is music to the Saints' ears. It's hard to find a player so willing to put the team over himself.
