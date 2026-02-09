Saints Can Bolster Offense by Signing Super Bowl MVP RB

The New Orleans Saints seemingly came into last season with no direction for their team. They lost Derek Carr to a shocking retirement during the offseason and were left with Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

After Rattler started for half the season, the team was handed over to Shough and the offense took off. Shough was able to lead the team to multiple big wins down the stretch. With him under center, the Saints have a lot more hope now than they did a year ago.

But they need to add to their offense to help Shough. The wide receiver room needs a lot of help. Chris Olave is the top talent and he's one of the best playmakers in the league. The Saints could afford to bring in more help at the position, though.

They also need to add to the running back room.

Kenneth Walker III would be the perfect addition for the Saints

Alvin Kamara is quickly approaching the end of his best years in the NFL, so the Saints have been linked to multiple young running backs to play alongside him and eventually take over as the lead back.

The Saints should spend the money to sign Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III of the Seattle Seahawks. Walker dominated during the playoffs to help push the Seahawks over the top and to their Super Bowl title.

Walker has been solid for the last few years, but he really took off down the stretch this year. He has the ability to be a bell cow back for a contending team, as everybody saw during the Seahawks' Super Bowl run.

While Kamara still has at least another year left with the Saints, barring a trade or injury, adding Walker now would make sense. This would allow the Saints to play him and Kamara in the same offense. This could help keep them healthy and strong down the stretch before turning the team over to Walker when Kamara is gone.

Either way, signing Walker would make plenty of sense for the Saints.

