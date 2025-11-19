Ex-Saints WR Linked To Steelers After Shocking Release
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in the league this season and they took a few steps toward their rebuild at the trade deadline.
This week, they took another step toward that rebuild. The Saints opted to cut ties with veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks in an attempt to save a bit of money. Cooks is able to sign a deal with any team in the league at this point.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Bleacher Report's Adam Wells recently suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential fit for Cooks in free agency for the rest of the season. The Steelers notably whiffed on other top wide receivers at the trade deadline.
Steelers could be the perfect fit for Brandin Cooks
"After being mentioned as a potential trade candidate earlier this month, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks will be able to pick his next destination for the remainder of the season," Wells wrote. "For teams seeking help at wide receiver for the stretch run, Cooks immediately becomes a viable option as soon as he hits the free-agent market. Some of the playoff contenders with an obvious need at wideout include the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers.
"The Steelers were all over the receiver market prior to the Nov. 4 deadline, but were unable to make a deal. They reportedly made offers to the Saints for Shaheed and Las Vegas Raiders for Jakobi Meyers that were both turned down. DK Metcalf has been exactly what Pittsburgh wanted when he was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason. No other pass-catcher on the Steelers has more than 300 receiving yards entering Week 12."
The Steelers need one more wide receiver for the stretch run of the season. They would have been a perfect fit for Rashid Shaheed at the trade deadline, but they whiffed on him.
Now, adding Cooks would be the perfect fit. He's not going to be a superstar if he signs with the Steelers, but he would fill a valuable role in the team's offense.
The move would be affordable and easy to make. There's very low risk to it, but potentially a decent amount of reward if he plays well.
More NFL: Saints Predicted To Sign Super Bowl MVP QB Alongside Tyler Shough