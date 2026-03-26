Intriguing Big Ten OL on Saints Radar Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints are seemingly locked in on the 2026 NFL Draft at this point of the offseason. They hold the No. 8 pick in the first round and likely have a handful of prospects on their draft board for this selection.

But they should still be looking down the board in an attempt to find a hidden gem this offseason.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported the Saints were showing interest in Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa following his pro day with the Buckeyes.

Saints showing interest in Ohio State offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa (78) blocks during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While no official 30 visits had been scheduled at the time of this posting, both the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints have shown interest in Onianwa," Pauline wrote. "For the Jets, Onianwa would be a terrific day three pick as he’s a talented player with upside at a position they may need help."

Onianwa wouldn't step into a starting role with the Saints, but that's not what they would be acquiring him for. He has some potential if he can put all the pieces together. But the Saints would be adding him as a depth piece late in the NFL draft. Onianwa likely isn't going to be selected until the sixth or seventh round either way. Considering how impressive he looked at his pro day, this could be the perfect selection for the Saints.The S

Ethan Onianwa looked excellent at Ohio State's pro day

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa does the broad jump during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Offensive lineman Ethan Onianwa, who struggled with injury last season, looked terrific at pro day and continued the upward momentum on draft boards he started in January," Pauline wrote. "Onianwa, who measured 6-foot-6 ¼ and 332 pounds at the Senior Bowl, timed 5.11 seconds in the 40 and looked very athletic in drills.

"Onianwa was graded as a third-round prospect coming into the season after a terrific campaign at Rice in 2024, where he played left tackle. He was injured early in camp for Ohio State, then sidelined for the season after just a few games. He looked terrific for the Buckeyes in Week 1 against Texas, when he lined up at guard. Onianwa played extremely well during Senior Bowl practice, again at guard."

The Saints should certainly be looking at Onianwa with one of their last picks in the NFL draft. He has the potential to bounce back from injuries in a big way, but at worst, he's a depth piece.

With his impressive athleticism in the drills during Ohio State's pro day, the Saints should be sold enough on him to take a chance on the young lineman late in the draft.