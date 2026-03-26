Saints Meeting With Ohio State Star Arvell Reese Raises Eyebrows

This is the time of the year for teams to meet with as many high-impact prospects as possible, even if they don't seem likely to be available by the time the team is on the board.

The New Orleans Saints have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming 2026 National Football League Draft. There are a few holes to fill, including the No. 2 wide receiver spot, cornerback and potentially the edge. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler raised some eyebrows by reporting that the Saints had dinner with Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese throughout the week, along with the New York Jets.

"Ohio State’s Arvell Reese had dinner with the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints this week in Columbus, and he also had a lengthy meeting with the New York Giants around his pro day workout," Fowler wrote.

The Jets aren't the surprising team here. New York has the No. 2 pick in the first round of the draft. As mock drafts have popped up, the vast majority have floated Reese as the fit for New York. He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft class, per Sports Illustrated, behind just Ohio State safety Caleb Downs at No. 1 and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 2.

The Saints met with Arvell Reese

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reason why Reese having dinner with the Saints is a bit surprising is simply because of the fact that it would be a pretty big shock if he was on the board when New Orleans is picking at No. 8. If he is, then the pick is a no-brainer. If he's there at No. 8, you take him 10 times out of 10.

There hasn't been a lot of Reese chatter when it comes to the Saints. To sum him up as a prospect, he is a hybrid linebacker who has been compared to Micah Parsons numerous times because of his play style. He played in 14 games for Ohio State in 2025 and had 6 1/2 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 69 total tackles while being named an All-American.

Reese would be a dream addition for the Saints. He's just 20 years old. He's 6'4'', 241 pounds and explosive wherever you put him on the defense. The fact that the Saints met with him is a fun idea. Again, he'd be a dream complement to Chase Young for years on a rookie deal. It's not the most likely thing in the world, though. But now is the time of the year you meet with guys and see what happens. The first few picks are somewhat easy to predict, but the draft as a whole is chaotic. Maybe something crazy happens.