Saints Land Potential Steal in Pre-Super Bowl Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints have a chance to add some serious firepower early in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

It's always unfortunate to miss the playoffs. You never want to miss the playoffs and sit on the outside looking in as teams fight for a Super Bowl title, but on the bright side, the Saints have the No. 8 pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

In 2025, the Saints used their first-round pick to select offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. That decision already looks like the right one and that was with the No. 9 pick in the first round. Now, the Saints will make their first selection one pick sooner and ESPN's Matt Miller predicted that the Saints will use it to pick Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Saints should consider Jeremiyah Love

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Miller wrote. "Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame. Speaking of drafting non-premium positions early, the Saints could have a similar conversation if Love is there at this pick. He is my No. 1 overall player and a dynamic running back with the talent to be a Bijan Robinson-level threat in the run and passing game. And the Saints have a need at running back with Alvin Kamara entering his age-31 season and no back on the roster emerging as a successor.

"Love's ability to break off long runs -- he had three touchdown runs of more than 90 yards in college -- speaks to his vision and acceleration at 6-foot and 214 pounds. He had 42 total touchdowns in three seasons and shows NFL-ready ability as a three-down, impact running back who would immediately take pressure off quarterback Tyler Shough."

Love has been a popular prospect linked ot the Saints so far this offseason. It's not hard to see why. He's the top running back in the 2026 NFL Draft class after racking up 1,372 rushing yards in 12 games in 2025. Alvin Kamara is a franchise pillar in New Orleans and is under contract in 2026, but not beyond. If the Saints are looking for a long-term answer at the running back position, Love can really be that guy.

