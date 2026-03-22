NFL Free Agency: AFC Contender Reportedly Aiming to Poach Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan has been a New Orleans Saints staple for the past 15 seasons, but his Saints era could soon be coming to a close.

Jordan, who was picked 24th overall by the Saints in the 2011 NFL Draft, is now an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The longer Jordan stays on the open market, the more likely he is to leave New Orleans.

One team that could emerge as a suitor, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor, is the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cam Jordan-Chiefs buzz is very real

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, center, greets family and friends who greeted him with pictures of Jordan over his career before a game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Moving forward in free agency, the Chiefs are a possible destination for pass rusher Cameron Jordan, according to a league source," Taylor wrote. "The 15-year veteran spent last season with the New Orleans Saints, recording 10.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. [Chris] Jones revealed that he was pitching the idea of Jordan, who's a free agent, joining the Chiefs by posting his name on his X account last week."

As Taylor pointed out, Jordan's 10.5-sack season in 2025 represented a career revival for the veteran pass-rusher. It was the first time since 2021 that he finished with more than 10 sacks and at least two forced fumbles.

Jordan's price tag shouldn't be too steep. The former first-round pick currently has a projected market value of $6.8 million per season, according to Spotrac.

Even if New Orleans re-signs Jordan, but his production doesn't match his 2025 numbers, bringing back the leader of the Saints' defense might be worth the cost alone. They just lost veteran linebacker Demario Davis to the New York Jets via free agency, one of the defense's prior leaders.

The dynamics of Jordan's free agency are intriguing. On one side, there's no doubt he would love to finish his career as a "one uniform" player. On the other side, it's an opportunity for Jordan to explore the possibility of joining another franchise that could help cap his career with a Super Bowl. He recently revealed on The Set with T. Stead podcast that he has already cleared out his locker in case he doesn't return to New Orleans.