Saints Have Obvious Hole to Fill to Help Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints' offense already looks like a strength on paper heading into the 2026 season.

Tyler Shough looked great in the second half of the 2025 season and has just nine National Football League starts under his belt. With a full offseason under his belt as the team's starter and coaching continuity with head coach Kellen Moore, offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier and quarterbacks coach Scott Tolzien all sticking around, it should bode well for Shough's development.

On top of the quarterback position, the Saints have a legit No. 1 receiver in Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele looked like a dependable playmaker when given an increased role after Rashid Shaheed got traded. The running back room has a star in Alvin Kamara, although he had an injury-filled 2025 season. Beyond Kamara, the Saints have Devin Neal, Kendre Miller and Audric Estimé plus an offensive line full of high draft picks and tight end Juwan Johnson.

The Saints should be in the market for a playmaker

All in all, the Saints' offense could be good in 2026 as it is with Shough under center. But there is room for improvement. Adding another receiver between Olave and Vele should be a priority as well as adding running back depth. This seems to be the perception around the team right now around the league as well. For example, NFL.com's Kevin Patra dropped a column with one roster move for each NFC team. For the Saints, it centered around adding an offensive playmaker.

"Add another offensive playmaker," Patra wrote. "The ﻿﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿﻿ trade was logical for the Saints, but it makes adding another weapon for ﻿﻿﻿Tyler Shough﻿﻿﻿ a necessity this offseason. ﻿﻿Chris Olave﻿﻿ is a stud and deserves an extension this offseason, but he mostly flew solo missions following the Shaheed trade. ﻿

"Devaughn Vele﻿﻿ earned 293 yards in 13 games, second-most of players to finish the season in the Saints WR room. Adding a young running back would help the offense, but for Shough to take the next step, the Saints should acquire another wideout -- one with speed to replace Shaheed, preferably."

He's not wrong at all here. If the Saints could add another weapon, it would be the difference between a good offense on paper, and an electric one. The Saints will have options, too. A few of the top receiver options who are pending free agents are George Pickens, Jauan Jennings, Alec Pierce, Deebo Samuel, Rashid Shaheed, Mike Evans and Romeo Doubs. If the team could bring in someone like Samuel, Doubs, or even bring back Shaheed, that would be enough.

The Saints also have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and should be on the lookout for guys like Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State or Carnell Tate of Ohio State.

The Saints should be all over a playmaker and fortunately, there will be options at New Orleans' disposal.

