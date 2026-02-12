Saints Mock Trade: Derek Carr Lands With AFC Team for 2 Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to a sudden and shocking retirement last offseason and they quickly pivoted to Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler at quarterback. After Rattler got the first chance to start, Shough took over and exceled. Shough led the team to multiple big wins and seemingly solidfied himself as the quarterback of the future.

But now Carr is seemingly healthy and eyeing a return to the NFL if the situation is right. With that in mind, the Saints would have the chance to trade him if he's serious, but they'd also need a team willing to take on his contract.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Luke Loffredo of Saints Wire recently put together a mock trade that would send Carr to the New York Jets in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick.

Derek Carr could fit perfectly with the Jets if he's willing to play there

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"However, recent reports suggest Carr’s shoulder has healed to the point where he can perform the functional movements required to throw, sparking renewed interest from teams around the league," Loffredo wrote. "With several franchises still searching for stability under center, a potential Carr trade has quietly become one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. Still relatively young at 34, Carr could offer a steady presence for a team that believes it is ready to win now.

"As teams begin to explore the possibility of adding Derek Carr, the Saints also gain an opportunity to evaluate what kind of compensation they could receive in return. Taking into account quarterback need across the league and the available draft capital of interested teams, let’s dive into a few potential trade proposals involving Carr and New Orleans."

Carr has been vocal about his fondness of Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and the team's fanbase. With that in mind, it seems like he'd be willing to come out of retirement to play for the Jets, despite the fact that they are in the midst of a huge rebuild.

Either way, the Jets have the draft capital to comfortably make the trade. It's hard to imagine the Saints turning down that kind of offer either.

All in all, this seems like the kind of scenario that could come to fruition. It's all going to depend on if Carr is willing to come out of retirement for the Jets.

More NFL: Chris Olave Headlines List of 3 Top Saints Trade Candidates