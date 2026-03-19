NFL Mock Trade: Saints Land Star WR to Bolster Major Roster Hole
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The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with holes all over their roster. But they quickly dove into free agency to find the pieces that would fit the future of the franchise under head coach Kellen Moore.
They added Travis Etienne to bolster the running game. Alvin Kamara is beginning to fall off with age and his time with the Saints could be coming to a close. Adding Etienne gives the Saints plenty of youth, experience, and talent in the backfield.
They also added offensive lineman David Edwards and linebacker Kaden Elliss, among others, in free agency. These three, alongside the other additions, are expected to make big impacts on the Saints.
But they still need to add a wide receiver. Fortunately, the perfect option could be on the board for the Saints following the Denver Broncos decision to trade for Jaylen Waddle. With Waddle heading to Denver, the Broncos could be willing to part ways with talented wide receiver Troy Franklin if they receive the right draft pick return.
Here's a mock trade that might be able to convince the Broncos to give Franklin up:
Why the Broncos would do this
The Broncos have Waddle and Courtland Sutton at wide receiver now. Beyond those two, they have a slew of potential slot options. Franklin isn't going to be nearly as valuable to the Broncos now that he's behind Sutton and Waddle.
Instead, they could clear some cap space and add a draft pick. It's very unlikely they could ever get more than a fourth round pick in exchange for the talented wide receiver, so if the Saints are willing to over a fourth round pick, it should be a no-brainer.
Why the Saints would do this
For the Saints, this would be a no-brainer of a deal. Not only do they need a second wide receiver behind Olave, but they need a No. 3, too. They could look to land a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL draft, especially if Carnell Tate is available at pick No. 8.
If they're able to land a wide receiver, adding Franklin as the third option is a good decision. If they want to land Franklin and use their draft capital to add somebody like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs instead, that could work, too. Either way, adding Franklin is a good decision for the Saints.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel