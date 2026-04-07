NFL Mock Trade: Saints Send 2 Draft Picks to Giants for Star Defender

The New Orleans Saints need to continue adding to their roster this offseason if they want to put Tyler Shough and Kellen Moore in a position to succeed in their second years in New Orleans.

With the NFL Draft coming up, the Saints should have their eyes on the top prospects who might be on the board at pick No. 8. But they could look to make some other moves, too. In fact, the Saints could look to trade some draft capital for a proven defensive star.

One player the Saints should target in a trade is New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Lawrence requested a trade from the Giants on Monday.

Saints should target Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday," Schefter wrote in a post to X on Monday. "Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants over the last three years, but there has not been any progress, per sources."

Lawrence didn't post the sack numbers last season, but he was still productive for the Giants. He ranked near the top of the league in PFF grade, which is a better indicator of his impact on the game than the counting stats. Before last season, Lawrence had the advanced analytics on his side as well as the counting stats. He's been a true game wrecker in the middle of the Giants defensive line.

But he's likely going to cost quite a bit of draft capital to land. What would the Saints have to give up to land him? Would it be worth it?

What would it take to land Dexter Lawrence?

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) greet each other after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The expectation around the league is that the Giants are asking for a lot. They're seemingly asking for a first-round pick this season or next season, but it seems unlikely they're going to get that this offseason.

Instead, the Saints could send their second-round pick and their fifth-round pick to the Giants to land the superstar defensive tackle. This would leave the Saints with their selections in the first, second, fourth, and sixth rounds. They'd also have the Seattle Seahawks picks in the fourth and fifth rounds. That's plenty of draft capital to bring in a huge haul of prospects alongside Lawrence. It would make perfect sense, especially if they can land Carnell Tate at pick No. 8.