Saints Add Receiver to Roster; Place Disappointing 2023 Draft Pick on PUP List

All it took was a weekend tryout for Brock Rechsteiner to have a change of plans in career choices – at least for now.

The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday (May 11) they have signed the former Jacksonville State wide receiver after Rechsteiner worked out with the club at rookie minicamp. Terms were not announced.

The native of Woodstock, Ga., is the son of World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Scott Steiner, and had planned to become a professional wrestler, but he apparently impressed the Saints brass enough to make the roster.

Although he officially played collegiately for four seasons from 2022 to 2025, all but one of his 54 catches came in 2024 and 2025. He had 629 total receiving yards with the Gamecocks for a 12.1-yard-per-catch average with seven touchdowns. He also scored once last season on the ground.

End of Saints career for OG?

Meanwhile, the Saints placed oft-injured Nick Saldiveri on the Reserve/PUP list, which effectively ends his 2026 season before it began for the second straight year. It very well could end his time with the team, as his rookie contract will come to an end after this season is over.

The 2023 fourth-round pick out of Old Dominion had not played in a game since 2024 and missed all of last season with a knee injury he suffered in training camp. He turns 26 on Aug. 14, and has played in 15 games in his NFL career, starting six.