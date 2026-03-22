Post Free Agency Mock Draft: Saints Replace Alontae Taylor With SEC Stud CB

The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with some tough decisions on their plate. They needed to bring in quite a bit of talent if they wanted to contend over the next few years, but they didn't have that much money to work with. As a result, the Saints lost a few key pieces, like Demario Davis, but they were able to add to their roster, too.

In free agency, the Saints were able to add players like Kaden Elliss, Travis Etienne, and David Edwards to bolster their roster. All of these players are expected to step into big roles with the Saints. But they still need to add to their roster if they want to find success this year. Their first round pick in the upcoming NFL draft is going to be crucial.

Nate Davis of USA Today recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in Round 1, Davis projected the Saints would select LSU Tigers star cornerback Mansoor Delane to bolster their defense. After losing Alontae Taylor in free agency, this could be the perfect first round selection for the Saints.

Mansoor Delane could be a huge addition for the Saints

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts to a stop on fourth down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"With a huge need at the position following the departure of Alontae Taylor, the Saints could solve it by bringing in a guy who's right up the road," Davis wrote. "Almost certainly the premier corner available this year, the 6-foot, 187-pound All-America has lockdown ability and might even be able to eat up some of Taylor's snaps in the slot – though Delane was rarely used there at Virginia Tech and LSU."

The Saints can likely hit the jackpot by going with the best player available here. They could target a wide receiver, but Carnell Tate is the only option worth the value of the No. 8 pick. If he's unavailable, taking the best player on the board makes the most sense.

Delane is a very impressive cornerback prospect with the ability to play press man coverage or any type of zone coverage imaginable. He's a sticky man corner with the size and speed to make an impact right away.

Delane didn't play much slot corner at the college level, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be able to make it work in the NFL. He has the skillset to do it, but when you're as dominant as he was in college, you play the boundary. Delane could be the dream selection to bolster the Saints defense.