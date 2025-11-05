Rashid Shaheed Sends Emotional Message To Saints After Seahawks Trade
Coming into the trade deadline, everybody seemed to know and understand that the New Orleans Saints were going to be sellers this year. They're one of the worst teams in the league and they don't have any clear direction. It's not like they're a quarterback away from a Super Bowl. Their quarterback situation is horrible, but their team doesn't have much talent around Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler.
But they didn't end up selling as aggressively as some might have hoped.
The Saints made a handful of trades at the deadline, but all their stars stayed in town. The biggest trade the Saints made was a deal that sent wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a fifth round pick this season. This trade works out well for the Saints in the long run.
Rashid Shaheed thanks the Saints for his time in New Orleans
Trading Shaheed was always the correct choice. He sits on an expiring contract and it seems like the Saints were unlikely to re-sign him in the offseason. Given the fact that they landed two solid draft picks for the expiring wide receiver, it's safe to say it was a win for the Saints.
But it doesn't mean it's not hard for the team to say goodbye to the four-year veteran.
"So many emotions, So many memories. Thank you for believing in me. I LOVE YOU NEW ORLEANS!! WHO DAT Forever," Shaheed wrote in a post to Instagram after being traded to the Seahawks.
Shaheed has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Saints. He totaled over 2,000 receiving yards with the team including a year in which he posted over 700 yards. Shaheed caught 12 touchdowns while in New Orleans, too.
But the Saints made the right decision to trade him. And he's likely going to be much happier chasing a Super Bowl with the Seahawks than he was rarely winning games with the Saints. This seems like a win for each side involved in the deal.
More NFL: Latest Alvin Kamara Admission Is Good News For Saints Fans