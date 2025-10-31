Saints News Network

'Realistic' Saints Trade Would Send Versatile Star To Vikings

The Saints could look to make a few moves at the trade deadline this year...

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and cornerback Quincy Riley (29) react during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints seem bound to be big time players at the trade deadline this year. They're one of the worst teams in the league, but they still have some talented players on the roster. Because of this, the Saints could look to trade a handful of these talented players for draft picks in order to lean into the rebuild a bit better.

Players like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave have been mentioned as trade candidates this year. But it doesn't seem like either player will be traded. Kamara is seemingly unwilling to play with another team, voicing his opinion that he would retire if traded. Olave is reportedly working on a contract extension to stay in New Orleans long term.

But there are still other players on the roster who could be traded. The Saints need to do everything in their power to lean into this rebuild in the coming days and weeks.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently suggested the Saints could trade star cornerback Alontae Taylor to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline this year.

Saints could trade CB Alontae Taylor to Vikings

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29), New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4), New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) and New Orleans Saints safety Jordan Howden (31) celebrate after an interception against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The Vikings could use another cornerback considering the lack of reliable depth beyond Isaiah Rodgers and Byron Murphy Jr," Gagnon wrote. "I'm going with Taylor over Riq Woolen because I think the Seahawks would be less likely to trade Woolen to a fellow NFC contender, while the Saints are done for this season. And Taylor is a better fit with his significant experience in the slot. "

The Saints are seemingly done for the season, which means a player like Taylor could be traded this week. There are plenty of teams in the league who could use talent like Taylor's, but the Vikings certainly make plenty of sense as a fit.

The Vikings need more cornerback depth on their roster. Taylor has the ability to play boundary corner and slot corner, which makes him even more valuable to the Vikings in a trade like this.

The Saints would net a late-round draft pick in a deal like this, and it would likely prove to be worth it.

