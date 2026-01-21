Saints Linked 25-Year-Old RB As Potential Alvin Kamara Successor

The New Orleans Saints have a lot to be excited about with their future.

Tyler Shough is seemingly ready to be the team's franchise quarterback after putting together a strong second half to the season. Chris Olave has seemingly found his love for football again. Olave was at his best with Shough under center.

But Alvin Kamara is slowly heading toward the end of his career. He doesn't have very many years left in the NFL, it seems, and the Saints need to begin looking for replacements to their veteran star. While they could be eyeing a running back in the NFL Draft, the Saints could also dive into free agency to find the missing piece.

John Sigler of Saints Wire linked the Saints to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier in free agency this offseason. With Kamara getting older, a free agency addition like this would make plenty of sense.

Tyler Allgeier could fit with the Saints as Alvin Kamara ages

"Allgeier, who turns 26 in April, hasn't gotten to take point in the Atlanta Falcons backfield since his rookie year (when he averaged 4.9 yards per carry) but he's remained efficient as a change-of-pace compliment to Bijan Robinson," Sigler wrote. "He still has a lot of tread on the tires and could help the Saints improve in the red zone, where he scored seven touchdowns this year. That's as many rushing touchdowns as the Saints managed as a team."

Allgeier was a very good goal line back for the Falcons this season. In an offense with Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London, Allgeier was still able to find the end zone nearly 10 times. His production would only increase if he was the focal point of an offense.

The Saints could sign Allgeier and play him alongside Kamara for the next year or two. When Kamara retires or leaves in free agency, Allgeier could take over as the lead back. Pair this with a potential late round draft pick and the Saints would have a much better running back room next season than they had this season.

