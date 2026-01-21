Saints Linked 25-Year-Old RB As Potential Alvin Kamara Successor
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints have a lot to be excited about with their future.
Tyler Shough is seemingly ready to be the team's franchise quarterback after putting together a strong second half to the season. Chris Olave has seemingly found his love for football again. Olave was at his best with Shough under center.
But Alvin Kamara is slowly heading toward the end of his career. He doesn't have very many years left in the NFL, it seems, and the Saints need to begin looking for replacements to their veteran star. While they could be eyeing a running back in the NFL Draft, the Saints could also dive into free agency to find the missing piece.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
John Sigler of Saints Wire linked the Saints to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier in free agency this offseason. With Kamara getting older, a free agency addition like this would make plenty of sense.
Tyler Allgeier could fit with the Saints as Alvin Kamara ages
"Allgeier, who turns 26 in April, hasn't gotten to take point in the Atlanta Falcons backfield since his rookie year (when he averaged 4.9 yards per carry) but he's remained efficient as a change-of-pace compliment to Bijan Robinson," Sigler wrote. "He still has a lot of tread on the tires and could help the Saints improve in the red zone, where he scored seven touchdowns this year. That's as many rushing touchdowns as the Saints managed as a team."
Allgeier was a very good goal line back for the Falcons this season. In an offense with Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Drake London, Allgeier was still able to find the end zone nearly 10 times. His production would only increase if he was the focal point of an offense.
The Saints could sign Allgeier and play him alongside Kamara for the next year or two. When Kamara retires or leaves in free agency, Allgeier could take over as the lead back. Pair this with a potential late round draft pick and the Saints would have a much better running back room next season than they had this season.
More NFL: Saints $7 Million CB Linked To Cowboys After 4-Year Stint
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel