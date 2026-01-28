Saints Among 3 Teams Linked to Alontae Taylor in Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints are surprisingly headed toward a bright future because of their breakout rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. As a result, there's a lot more optimism in New Orleans now than at the beginning of last season.

As a result, this offseason is crucial for the Saints. They need to hit big in the NFL Draft, but they also need to make moves in free agency and on the trade block.

New Orleans has star cornerback Alontae Taylor headed for free agency, which could be the biggest storyline of their offseason. Taylor is coming off a very solid season with the Saints and is likely headed for a big contract in the coming months. As a result, there's growing speculation that the Saints could lose him to a big market contender.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles listed the Los Angeles Rams as the top landing spot for Taylor in free agency, but also listed the Saints, Miami Dolphins, and Tennessee Titans as landing spots for the talented free agent cornerback.

"Taylor had his best year as a pro in 2025, and the Rams have a clear need at cornerback," Pereles wrote. "Whether they address it in free agency or the draft remains TBD, but in this projection, they nab one of the top free agents available."

The Dolphins might be able to trade Tua Tagovailoa this winter, which could free up the money to make a few moves like this. Adding Taylor would boost their secondary for the new era with a new head coach in Miami.

The Tennessee Titans are looking to build their roster around Cam Ward. Adding a talented cornerback to their secondary would be a solid step in the right direction.

But the Saints can't afford to lose him this offseason. Taylor is the best playmaker in their cornerback room, which makes him a very important piece of the defense. They should have the money to retain him, but only time will tell if they're going to be aggressive enough to spend it.

