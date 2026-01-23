Saints Linked to 5-Year Veteran Broncos RB as Alvin Kamara's Successor

The New Orleans Saints are headed for a new era of football right now. With rookie quarterback Tyler Shough under center, the team caught fire down the stretch last year. He helped lead them to a handful of wins, but the bigger impact Shough had was on the hope for the future.

With Shough under center, it feels like the Saints can win. That's not how it felt coming into the season. But the team is going to need to be built around him with younger pieces.

The wide receiver room is lacking right now. The Saints need to bring in another top wide receiver or two. They could target one in the NFL draft. The Saints also need to find a running back to play alongside, and eventually take over for, veteran running back Alvin Kamara. Kamara's career is slowly coming to a close and he could opt to leave or retire in the coming years.

John Sigler of Saints Wire suggested the Saints could look to sign Denver Broncos running back JK Dobbins to a deal as a short-term solution to their aging running back problem.

JK Dobbins could be a short-term solution in New Orleans

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Dobbins, 27, is clearly talented but struggles to stay healthy," Sigler wrote. "He's averaged more than five yards per carry in his career and has the speed to push defenses in the open field. It just comes to durability. He's never played a full season and was limited to just 10 games in 2025."

Dobbins, when healthy, is a very good running back. He's explosive and decisive behind the line of scrimmage, which allows him to get up to speed before he gets to the linebackers.

The Saints could use him alongside Kamara for a year or two. This would allow them to target other positions in the NFL draft, while they could select a running back in the next three years.

Given the state of the roster, this idea makes more sense than reaching on a running back in Round 1 or Round 2. Adding Dobbins would be affordable and it would give the Saints a lot of freedom going forward.

