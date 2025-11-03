Saints News Network

Saints-Bears Mock Trade Swaps 26-Year-Old LB For Draft Pick At Deadline

The Saints need to look to make a few moves at the trade deadline...

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Detailed view of the Saints helmet during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints haven't made much of a splash at the trade deadline this season, but that could change in the final hours ahead of the trade deadline.

With the deadline quickly approaching on Tuesday, the Saints could make a deal or two in the final hours before it passes. They have a lot of talent on the roster that they could move in order to help set the team up for better success in the future.

John Sigler of Saints Wire recently put together a mock trade that would send Saints linebacker Pete Werner to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Pete Werner makes a lot of sense as a trade chip for the Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werne
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) takes off his gloves as he walks off the field after their win against the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Dennis Allen's defense gave up 15 points in the fourth quarter, narrowly blowing a big lead in a 47-42 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He needs players better suited to his scheme and Werner was one of his favorites during all those years in New Orleans," Sigler wrote. "Conveniently, the Saints have been phasing Werner out while making room for young linebackers Danny Stutsman and Isaiah Stalbird. Trading him away opens that spot full-time next to Demario Davis. We'd even take a sixth rounder to get off of Werner's contract.

"His next two salary cap hits are $7.9 million in 2026 and $8.2 million in 2027. Trading him means saving about $2.2 million. His contract is low on guarantees after this season, so the Bears can choose whether to pay his base salaries ($6.25 million in 2026 and $6.5 million in 2027) or go in a different direction themselves. But he would be an upgrade over most of the players in the linebacker corps Allen inherited."

The Saints can afford to make this trade for a few reasons. One is they're not necessarily in win now mode. Werner also hasn't been a star for the team. Plus, a fifth-round pick seems like a hefty price for the Bears to play for a depth linebacker like Werner.

But the top reason the Saints could afford to make this move is rookie linebacker Danny Stutsman, who seems to be in position to take Werner's place long-term.

While a lot of the trade ideas circulating might not make sense, this idea would make plenty of sense for New Orleans.

