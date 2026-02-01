Saints Linked to $8.4 Million Star as Alvin Kamara's Running Mate

The New Orleans Saints are going to be one of the more intriguing teams to follow over the next few years. They came into the season with very little to be excited about. They had a first-year head coach alongside one of the worst constructed rosters in the sport. They didn't have a quarterback worth starting on the roster. The team was aging and expensive.

At least that's what the all the headlines said before Tyler Shough took over at quarterback.

Shough took over and turned the franchise around down the stretch. Though he wasn't a superstar, he was much better than anybody expected him to be in his first few starts.

But the Saints are going to need to build their roster around Shough if they want to sustain success over a long period of time. Their wide receiver room needs a lot of help and the running back room could add another young player to join Alvin Kamara.

CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles recently linked the Saints to Seattle Seahawks free agent running back Kenneth Walker III. Although Pereles predicted Walker would land with the New York Jets, he listed the Saints as one of the other top landing spots.

Kenneth Walker III could be a free agent target for the Saints

"New York loses Hall but gets Walker, a tackle-breaking machine who will have ample suitors. Other suitors: Seahawks, Saints," Pereles wrote.

Walker would be the perfect complementary back to Kamara. He's young enough to continue growing and developing alongside the veteran running back. This would allow the two to play alongside each other for the rest of Kamara's time with the Saints before Walker takes over as the lead back.

This would help both stars stay healthy while forming quite the dynamic duo in New Orleans.

Signing Walker likely wouldn't break the bank either, which would fit the Saints' payroll perfectly while they have their franchise quarterback signed for cheap on his rookie deal.

Shough needs a running back around his age to grow and develop alongside him. Walker could be the perfect solution to this problem.

