Saints Could Make Splash, Bolster Offense With Pro Bowl Vikings RB

The New Orleans Saints are heading in the right direction as a franchise right now, but they still need to make multiple moves to continue their rebuild this offseason. They kicked this rebuild off with the draft selections of Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft. These two already look like franchise stars for the Saints, but they need to make more moves.

This offseason, the Saints should be looking to to the wide receiver room and the running back room. The wide receiver room is clearly an issue, as Chris Olave is the only star receiver on the roster. Beyond that, it's nothing but question marks at this point. The running back room might not seem like an issue because Alvin Kamara is still productive, but the Saints need to add another player to help take some of the load off Kamara.

NFL insider Adam Schefter recently reported that the Minnesota Vikings were set to cut ties with running back Aaron Jones to save some money at the start of the league year this month. Schefter didn't make any direct connections between Jones and any potential landing spot, but the Saints should be willing to take a flier on him.

Aaron Jones could fit perfectly in the Saints offense

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) runs the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Sunday. "Jones’ release will save the Vikings $7.75 million against the cap, Hargrave’s $10.9 million."

The ideal solution for the Saints would see them select a franchise running back in the NFL draft, but Jeremiyah Love is seemingly the only option who is almost guaranteed to be a star. As a result, the Saints could head in a different direction, opting for a veteran like Jones instead.

Jones isn't going to be cut by the Vikings because of a lack of production. Instead, it's a cap issue. As a result, the Saints shouldn't have any bit of hesitation in picking him up.

Jones has combined for 1,686 yards and seven touchdowns over the last 29 games across two years with the Vikings. He would be the perfect short-term solution in New Orleans, as it would allow Kamara to split time in the backfield rather than take the entire workload on his shoulders.

The Saints would still need to find a franchise running back in the next year or two, but addinh Jones would plug a hole and make the team better right now.