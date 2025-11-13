Saints Could Replace Tyler Shough Sooner Than Most Think
The New Orleans Saints have been on quite a roller coaster ride with the quarterback position over the last year. Derek Carr suddenly retired in the offseason, which left the Saints with rookie Tyler Shough and Spencer Rattler battling for the starting job.
Rattler would eventually win the job out of training camp after the race was as tight as could be. New Orleans would give Rattler around half the season to find some momentum, but he couldn't push the Saints to very many wins. Rattler wasn't the team's biggest problem, as he performed fine, but the team continued to lose so first year head coach Kellen Moore opted to bench Rattler and start Shough moving forward.
Through two career starts, Shough has looked much better than advertised. He's already led the Saints to a win despite a very depleted roster. Still, it's impossible to tell at this point whether he has what it takes to be the team's franchise quarterback.
CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 overall pick in the first round, Edwards predicted the Saints would draft Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to take over for Shough in New Orleans.
Saints predicted to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza
"Tyler Shough led New Orleans to a win over the weekend, so it's possible—though still unlikely—that the team plays itself out of the quarterback market," Edwards wrote. "Still, unless the Saints are completely sold on Shough as their long-term answer, they're going to take a quarterback if they have the opportunity."
As of now, it's hard to tell what the Saints will do with their top pick. They seemingly selected Shough in the second-round last season because they believe in him. Replacing Shough would make sense if he struggles down the stretch. But if he's excellent, the Saints could use this pick on a playmaker like Caleb Downs or Carnell Tate.
But if the Saints want to add a quarterback in Round 1, Mendoza is the guy.
Mendoza is the top quarterback in college football right now, alongside Ohio State's Julian Sayin (who's not draft eligible). Mendoza has incredible poise and arm talent that helps him lead Indiana down the field at will. The Saints could add him if they're not confident in Shough.
