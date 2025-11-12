Saints Struck Gold; Rookie QB Already Emerging As Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with a huge hole at quarterback after Derek Carr suddenly retired during the offseason. The Saints were left with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough in the quarterback room.
After a lengthy quarterback battle, the Saints opted to start Rattler for the first chunk of the season. Rattler wasn't bad for the Saints, but they couldn't put together much success on offense. It wasn't completely his fault, but the Saints' team record falls on the quarterback more than any other individual player, so Rattler was benched in favor of Shough.
Shough has made two starts for the Saints and he's looked like a star already. Shough's first start wasn't great against the Los Angeles Rams, but he led the team to a huge win over the Carolina Panthers last week.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently suggested Shough could be the Saints' biggest breakout player for the last chunk of the season this year.
Tyler Shough is a breakout player candidate for the Saints
"New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough has only made two starts this season, as the team decided to roll with second-year Spencer Rattler to start the campaign," Knox wrote. "Shough looked like a legitimate difference-maker in his second game, which came against an underrated Carolina defense. The Louisville product showed a ton of growth from his first start to his second, and if he can stay on an upward trajectory, he'll be fun to watch over the next eight weeks."
Against the Panthers, Shough looked like a franchise quarterback. Obviously, it's too early to tell if he's going to be the true franchise signal caller in New Orleans, but he looked good. Shough ended the game 19 for 27 through the air for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He wasn't a threat on the ground, but he didn't need to be.
The Saints were led by good defense in this win, too, but Shough's performance shouldn't be discredited. If he can continue to stack solid performances over the next few weeks, the Saints could see their franchise quarterback emerging before their eyes.
