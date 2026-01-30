Saints Get Projected Asking Price in Crucial Romeo Doubs Sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints were one of the worst teams in the league coming into the season, but they burst on the scene when rookie quarterback Tyler Shough took over for Spencer Rattler.

Shough's emergence has New Orleans buzzing with hope for the future. But they're going to need to build up the roster around him if they want to sustain success. They need to build the roster first and foremost. Adding to the wide receiver core and running back room will likely be the Saints' top priority this offseason.

PFF recently listed Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs as one of their top 50 free agents this offseason. They projected him to sign a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason, which would put him firmly within the Saints' price range.

Romeo Doubs is the perfect target for the Saints in free agency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Doubs profiles as a solid No. 3 receiver for most NFL offenses, having earned PFF receiving grades above 70.0 and averaged more than 1.60 yards per route run in each of the past three seasons," the site's uncredited author wrote. "He has consistently won at the catch point, hauling in 45 receptions on 91 contested targets since entering the league. Over that same span, Doubs has graded in the 80th percentile against single coverage and the 68th percentile in yards per route run, reinforcing his value as a complementary pass-catcher."

It's good news for the Saints that Doubs is projected to sign for around $15 million a year. They can afford that price because of all the positive cap moves they've made over the last few years.

The Packers have plenty of wide receivers, so there's a chance they aren't aggressive in his market. This would line the Saints up perfectly to swoop in and sign him on a three-year deal like the one PFF projected.

Doubs would fit perfectly next to Chris Olave in New Orleans. This duo would give Shough the perfect supporting cast to help him continue developing in the NFL. The Saints offense wouldn't be a laughingstock at this point. It would be a strength instead of a weakness.

