Saints Have Opportunity to Make Blockbuster NFL Draft Decision

The New Orleans Saints burst on the scene down the stretch with the emergence of their franchise quarterback Tyler Shough. There weren't very high expectations surrounding Shough to begin the season, but when he was elevated to the team's starter, he caught fire.

The Saints might not have a top 10 quarterback in the league, but Shough is emerging as a star. Still, the team needs to begin building the offense around him. They need to add more weapons for Shough to work with because right now, Chris Olave is the team's only big weapon on offense.

Alvin Kamara is aging at this point and it's unclear how many above-average years he has left in the tank. The Saints need to add a complementary back to their offense as well as some help at wide receiver.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. Sikkema predicted the Saints would use their top draft pick to select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love rather than making the safe pick and selecting Caleb Downs or Carnell Tate.

Jermiyah Love could be the perfect addition for the Saints

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Love is one of the most talented players in the class, owning an elite 93.7 PFF rushing grade and a 72.7 PFF receiving grade in 2025," Sikkema wrote. "He is the ideal blend of size, strength, balance and explosiveness to impact the game on all three downs at a high level. This is Jahmyr Gibbs — but bigger."

Drafting a running back in the top 10 is very risky. There are often quality running backs in the later rounds. There are often solid options in free agency. But if the Saints want to land a superstar running back, it might cost their first round pick.

The Detroit Lions recently made the bold choice to select Jahmyr Gibbs high in the draft and it paid off in a big way. The Atlanta Falcons did the same thing with Bijan Robinson. Jeremiyah Love is the same kind of prospect as the other two.

Drafting him at pick No. 8 would be bold, but it could pay off in a big way. This would add Kamara's replacement to the roster before the veteran running back runs out of gas. It's not guaranteed to work, but it's a risk worth taking for New Orleans.

More NFL: Saints at Risk of Losing Valuable Coach to Steelers