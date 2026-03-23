Saints Veteran Star May Have Already Played His Last Game in New Orleans

The New Orleans Saints came into the offseason with a few massive roster holes, but they quickly took to free agency to add some talent to fill a few of these spots.

They added David Edwards to help plug the hole at offensive guard. They added Kaden Elliss to replace the loss of Demario Davis in free agency. To bolster the running back room, they added Travis Etienne, which puts Alvin Kamara on the hot seat. There's growing speculation the Saints will opt to trade Kamara this year.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently called Kamara one of the top cut candidates in the league, suggesting the Saints could opt to cut him if they can't find a trade for him this offseason.

Alvin Kamara could be cut if Saints can't find a trade

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) tackles New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"It certainly feels like the sun is setting on Alvin Kamara's long tenure with the New Orleans Saints. The 30-year-old averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry in 2025 before suffering an MCL sprain that ultimately ended his season," Knox wrote. "Early in free agency, New Orleans got a new starting running back by signing Travis Etienne Jr. to a four-year, $47.4 million contract.

"Kamara was the topic of trade chatter at last year's trade deadline, but he hinted that he'd consider retirement if dealt then. With Etienne now in the fold, though, Kamara will probably be viewed as expendable. New Orleans would probably prefer to trade Kamara, though finding takers for an aging running back would be difficult. And while the Saints wouldn't save any money by releasing him after June 1, they would limit the additional cap hit to just $888,259. Releasing Kamara before June 1 would cost $8.9 in additional 2026 cap room."

The Saints would benefit from cutting ties with Kamara, but we might have to wait until June 1 until we find out if they will cut him. This would give them the flexibility to make another addition in free agency if they choose to. It could also free up the opportunity to sign Chris Olave to a big extension.

At this point, it seems increasingly likely that Kamara has played his final game with the Saints. A trade seems like the best route for the Saints, but it's unclear who would want him. If that doesn't work out, cutting the star could be inevitable.