Saints Land 'Human Missile' to Bolster Defense in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints are in the middle of a rebuild right now, but it was kick-started in a big way with the emergence of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough last season. Shough helped lead the team to multiple big wins down the stretch, which seemed to bring a lot of hope to the franchise.

Now, they need to hit a home run with their top draft pick after landing a few impact players in free agency.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Podell projected the Saints would select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs to continue building their defense.

Saints could benefit from taking the best player available

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) moves with the ball while defended by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) in the first quarter during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Caleb Downs can line up anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker," Podell wrote. "The New Orleans Saints' secondary lost a versatile piece in free agency with cornerback Alontae Taylor's departure to the Tennessee Titans. New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley pushes for even more of a chameleon in Downs. Staley coached All-Pro safety Derwin James with the Los Angeles Chargers, so New Orleans gives him James-lite in Downs."

This would be the classic case of taking the best player on the board, which would fit the Saints perfectly.

The Saints aren't a contender right now. The holes on their roster right now likely won't be there by the time they're contending. On the contrary, there will likely be new holes on the team between now and when they're ready to contend. As a result, taking the best player available helps build the roster better than targeting a position.

If the Saints were one player away, targeting a position would work. But they need help everywhere.

Caleb Downs would be a huge addition to the Saints' defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs talks to Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Athletic's Dane Brugler recently shared a lot of high praise for Downs while evaluating the talent in the NFL draft class.

"A human missile, Downs jumps off the tape because of his fast, competitive play style," Brugler wrote. "Despite having average size, he is an elite tackler who fills with impressive body control and strength at contact. He was most productive downhill and near the line of scrimmage but showed the same high-level reaction skills in coverage. His pattern recognition and situational awareness are above average, although you’d wish there was more ball production on his resume."

Downs is a difference maker on defense. He has an argument to be the best player in the draft this year, but because of the fact that he's a safety, he's falling down draft boards.

The Saints' defense would be in a much better spot going forward if Downs was the anchor at safety. This kind of move might not bring them to a Super Bowl right now, but it would help them prepare for a Super Bowl run in a few years by landing a star prospect.