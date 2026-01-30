Saints Predicted to Land Generational RB Prospect to Replace Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints need to hit big in the upcoming NFL Draft if they want to turn their franchise around.

They seemingly hit big with their potential franchise quarterback, as Tyler Shough looked very good down the stretch. He led the Saints to multiple wins, though his supporting cast was nothing to call home about.

This offseason, the Saints need to do everything in their power to bolster up Shough's supporting cast. They need to add another wide receiver or two for him to throw to, but they also need to strengthen up the running back room.

Alvin Kamara is on his last leg in the NFL and he could use a young running back to split time and carries with him as his career comes to an end.

NFL.com's Eric Edholm recently put together a mock draft for the upcoming NFL Draft. Edholm predicted the Saints would select Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round.

Jeremiyah Love could be exactly what the Saints need

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates after getting a first down in the first half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Saints don’t need to splurge for a back this early, but Love might be too good to pass up," Edholm wrote. "Kellen Moore thrived with a balanced Eagles attack in 2024, and he could add a terrific playmaker to a budding offense behind ﻿﻿﻿﻿. Imagine Love’s spin moves on the Superdome turf -- it could be electric."

Love is the perfect back for the Saints to add. The only question would be whether it's too early to draft him in the top 10. With that in mind, the Saints could entertain a slight trade down to the 12 or 13 range in order to add more draft capital and still land their generational running back.

But if the Saints are certain about Love, they could use the No. 8 overall pick on him.

He's looked like a generational talent for a few years now. He has the speed and playmaking ability to carve up defenses. Adding him next to Kamara would keep both backs fresh for the next year or two, while Love could take over as the bellcow back when Kamara's time is up.

