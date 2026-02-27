Saints May Cut Ties With 2023 First Round Pick Sooner Rather Than Later

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason. The NFL draft is going to be the most important event of the offseason for them, but there are also other big decisions for the Saints.

One of the biggest decisions they'll need to make is whether they want to accept 2023 first round pick Bryan Bresee's fifth year player option. Bresee was expected to be an impact maker, but he's struggled at the NFL level.

PFF's Thomas Valentine recently predicted the Saints would decline Bresee's fifth year option in the coming months, which could spell the end of his time with the team.

Saints likely to decline Bryan Bresee's fifth year option

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The first three seasons of Bryan Bresee’s Saints’ career have been uneven to say the least. Bresee has flashed some ability as a high-end pass-rusher with 99 pressures and 16 sacks, but his run defense has consistently underwhelmed. Deciding on his future is going to be a tough choice for the Saints," Valentine wrote. "Through three years, Bresee’s 28.8 PFF run-defense grade is 173rd among 179 defensive tackles. Although his 46.2 run-defense grade in 2025 was a stark improvement, Bresee is a net negative against the run. His value comes as a pass-rusher, but his 30 pressures in 2025 were the fewest of his career.

"There’s definitely a point to Bresee’s game. He has shown that he can slash through offensive lines to pressure opposing quarterbacks, but not as consistently as the Saints would like, and his lack of ability against the run completely neutralizes half of his game. The young defender can’t just be a one-trick pony, especially at an average rate. The Saints’ difficult call ends with them passing on Bresee’s option."

There's almost no chance the Saints will accept Bresee's fifth year option.

After a productive year in 2024, Bresee took a huge step back last season. He produced only 2 1/2 sacks, five tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits. He's a decent run defender, but it doesn't seem like he's going to be a part of the Saints future.

There's a chance the Saints will try to re-sign him after his contract runs up, especially if they can land him for very cheap, but considering the Saints use him as a rotational piece, it's very unlikely they'll accept his fifth-year option.