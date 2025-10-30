Saints Predicted To Replace Spencer Rattler With Breakout Star QB
The New Orleans Saints have a massive issue at quarterback. They lost Derek Carr to a sudden medical retirement during the offseason which left them with the trio of Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough at the position.
After a lengthy quarterback battle during the preseason, the Saints opted to start Rattler with Shough as his backup. Rattler was solid for the first few games, but the Saints weren't winning anything. After starting the season 1-7, the Saints have opted to bench Rattler in favor of the rookie.
This decision could come back to bite the Saints, as Rattler looked better than expected, but it's clear the team needed a spark of some sort. Giving the rookie a chance to play could be that spark. But it's clear the Saints need to add more to the quarterback room going forward.
CBS Sports' Cooper Petagna recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 1 pick in the first round, Petagna predicted the Saints would select Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to seemingly take over the team in 2026.
Saints could land Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson
"Only eight starts into his career, Simpson's stellar play in the first half of the season has vaulted him up draft boards as the former five-star firmly establishes himself in the conversation to be the first signal-caller selected next April," Petagna wrote. "A cerebral assassin with a rare blend of poise, decisiveness and accuracy, the Saints see shades of a familiar face in the Superdome -- betting that Simpson's developing upside and intangibles can usher in a new era under Kellen Moore. "
With Shough taking over for Rattler, Simpson would seemingly be drafted to replace Rattler. There's a chance Rattler finds himself traded to a new team in this circumstance, but the future of the position rides on the Saints' top draft pick.
Simpson has been very good for Alabama this year. There's not a clear choice at pick No. 1 in the upcoming draft, but the Alabama star certainly has a case for it to be him. If he can continue the season the way it's gone, he could be the top choice for the No. 1 pick. Simpson would be an immediate upgrade for the Saints.
