Rashid Shaheed Headlines List of 9 Trade Candidates For Saints
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football and they recently benched their starting quarterback ahead of a Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
With that in mind, the Saints are likely going to sell at the trade deadline in an attempt to lean harder into a rebuild going forward.
ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently urged the Saints to be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline and listed nine different Saints players as potential trade candidates.
Barnwell listed Rashid Shaheed, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan, Isaac Yiadom, Pete Werner, Alontae Taylor, Foster Moreau, Brandin Cooks, and Demario Davis as the potential trade pieces for New Orleans.
9 Saints players listed as potential trade candidates
"It might have been easier to list the players the Saints shouldn't consider trading. I'd peg that to be their 2025 draft class, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, wide receiver Chris Olave, injured center Erik McCoy and running back Alvin Kamara, the last of whom has requested to stay with the organization for the remainder of his career," Barnwell wrote. "Everyone else should be available. I'm not sure more than a handful of players would attract meaningful interest, but the Saints are 1-7 and the seventh-oldest team in the NFL on a snap-weighted age basis. The best time to start their rebuild was yesterday.
"There wouldn't be meaningful returns for many of these players, unfortunately, as guys like Davis and Jordan, with expiring contracts at the tail end of their careers, would offer only short-term depth to competitive teams. Shaheed should attract meaningful interest if he does hit the market given how desperate teams are for speed, although the Steelers -- my preferred destination for the pending free agent -- appeared to signal that they were going in a different direction by signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week."
Each player listed makes sense as a trade candidate for the Saints.
Shaheed is the top trade candidate on the team at this point, as it doesn't seem like Chris Olave or Alvin Kamara will be moved anywhere. Shaheed has been closely connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Veterans like Foster Moreau, Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis also make a lot of sense, but the Saints won't land much in return. They could net late round pick swaps in exchange for each. At that point, New Orleans would need to decide if it's worth it for the minimal draft return, especially considering how much some of these veterans have given to the team over the course of their careers.
Either way, the Saints should be considered one of the more aggressive teams in the league at the deadline until proven otherwise.
