Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Replace Tyler Shough With Heisman-Hopeful QB

The Saints have a chance to land the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft...

Zach Pressnell

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) stands in the pocket against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are currently the worst team in the league, and their spiral downward began in the offseason when Derek Carr retired suddenly. This left the Saints with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough at quarterback, but neither option seemed like a franchise quarterback.

The Saints began the season by starting Rattler at quarterback. He made it through half the season before the Saints opted to bench him in favor of Shough. Rattler wasn't bad for the Saints, but they needed a change of face under center.

Shough doesn't look like a franchise option either, but the Saints used a second-round pick on him in this year's draft. They need to give him a fair chance to prove his value to the team before the offseason, so giving him the last few weeks of the season makes a lot of sense. But the Saints will still likely look to upgrade at the position in the offseason.

FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft after the trade deadline. With the No. 1 pick in the draft, Williams projected the Saints would select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to take over for Shough as the team's franchise quarterback.

Fernando Mendoza could be the perfect target for the Saints

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoz
Nov 1, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

"No change for the Saints here. Tyler Shough's debut certainly didn't move me (or hopefully anyone) and it feels near inevitable that New Orleans will turn the page again at quarterback," Williams wrote. "Fernando Mendoza remains my surest bet at the position with the blend of arm strength, accuracy, mobility and experience. There's more work to do for the Saints, but he gives them a legit cornerstone."

Mendoza has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year. He's a potential star at the most important position on the field. The Saints need a quarterback more than anything, and Mendoza seems like the best option.

Mendoza would almost certainly be an upgrade over Shough. The Indiana quarterback could be the spark that the Saints need to turn their franchise around. If they have the top pick in the draft, this seems like the clear selection right now.

More NFL: Saints Linked To 9-Year Veteran WR To Replace Rashid Shaheed

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News