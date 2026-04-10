Saints to Host Potential First-Round WR Target on Pre-Draft Visit

The New Orleans Saints hold pick No. 8 in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they face a philosophical crossroads: Do you take the best player available or draft for need?

With the draft now less than two weeks away, the franchise is dotting its i's and crossing its t's. Much of the draft board is settled, but some players will be moved around depending on how their pre-draft visits go.

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is one player who has emerged as a potential pick for the Saints, but several questions remain about his health and work ethic. For those reasons, the Saints reportedly are set to host Tyson for a pre-draft visit, according to Nick Underhill.

Tyson could be a great pick as long as he stays healthy

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson is set to visit the Saints ahead of the draft, according to a source," Underhill wrote in a post on X. "He's one of the most talented wide receivers in this class and could be an option at 8. His health is really the only question."

Since 2022, Tyson has missed a high percentage of games. His collegiate career began at Colorado, where he suffered a severe knee injury, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL. After transferring to Arizona State, Tyson fractured his collarbone in the final game of the 2024 season and was limited by a nagging hamstring injury during the 2025 season.

The durability concerns are the primary reason Tyson's stock has frequently changed. He did not participate in on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine or at Arizona State's pro day, but he will have a private workout on Friday, April 17, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite being labeled injury-prone and a potential draft bust, Tyson's production is elite when he stays healthy. He finished the 2025 season with 61 catches, 711 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns in just nine games. Tyson earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and dropped just 1.6% of his targets.

If the Saints' front office evaluates the Sun Devils' wide receiver and finds that his injury history is in the past, he will surely be considered with pick No. 8, so long as he's available. Ohio State's Carnell Tate remains a popular name for the Saints, but he might not be available when they're on the clock. In that scenario, New Orleans could pivot to Tyson, whom they might believe has significant upside and the ability to complement star wide receiver Chris Olave in the passing game.