Tyrann Mathieu Sends Message After Drew Brees Hall of Fame Announcement

Young football players typically have a lot of different goals. They begin by wanting to make their high school team before wanting to earn a college scholarship. Starting for the college team would be the next goal. From there, players typically want to win their conference and the national championship before turning their aim toward the NFL. But the ultimate goal for the greatest players of all time is making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This week, the NFL announced that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees would be joining the Hall of Fame as a part of the 2026 class.

Brees deserves this honor and nobody knows this as much as the Saints, their fans, their coaches, and Brees' former teammates.

Tyrann Mathieu shares praise for Drew Brees after HOF announcement

"THANKS DREW FOR ALL YOU HAVE DONE FOR LOUISIANA!! AS SO MANY FLEE & RUN FAR AWAY, you embraced US!!! We love you for that!! You made us a football town! Thank you for your commitment to New Orleans!! TRULY ONE OF THE BEST EVER! Save me a spot next to you," former Saints star Tyrann Mathieu wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Saturday.

Brees played 15 of his 20 NFL seasons with the Saints. He began his career with the San Diego Chargers, but made his career in New Orleans.

There are few players and people that have had a bigger impact on New Orleans than Brees. He's one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with multiple NFL records. His Saints records could stand the test of time, as it's going to be nearly impossible for this era of quarterbacks to break his career touchdowns and passing yards records with the Saints.

Brees won a Super Bowl with the Saints in 2009. The legendary quarterback threw for 288 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in the game.

He's a legendary figure in New Orleans. It wouldn't be surprising to see dozens of other Saints legends reaching out and sharing praise of their own for the franchise legend.

