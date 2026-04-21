One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Saints Overnight

When it comes to the NFL Draft, there are many polarizing topics among fans of the New Orleans Saints. No. 1 among those is whether to trade up.

Throughout General Manager Mickey Loomis’ nearly quarter-century reign, he has never moved down, but loves to move up. He simply isn’t a guy who will stand pat and watch a player he deems one of the best on his team’s board to go elsewhere.

One player that could fit that mold in this year’s draft is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who himself is polarizing when it comes to where and when he should be picked.

THROWBACK: Jeremiyah Love runs all over USC… it got so bad that he made USC quit the series



- 24 Carries

- 265 Total Yards

- 1 TD



🎥: @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/lnWLhgYQoQ — Biased Notre Dame Fan (@CFBGuy999) April 17, 2026

Many experts think that a top-10 pick for a running back is a wasted pick and a reach. Others think teams can’t win without a good one, and therefore, it’s never too early to pick a good one.

Over the past 10 NFL Drafts, there have only been six running backs to go in the top 10. They are:

2025: Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (6)

2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (8)

2018: Saquon Barkley, Giants (2)

2017: Leonard Fournette, Jaguars (4)

2017: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers (8)

2016: Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys (4)

Could the Saints make a move up to get Love? How much would it cost?

This leads us back to the Saints. They have only drafted three running backs in the first round this century – Mark Ingram in 2011, Reggie Bush in 2006 and Deuce McAllister in 2001 – and all three were very important to their respective teams.

The team was 28th in rushing last season and has been 19th or worse in three of the past four years. They haven’t been better than 14th since Drew Brees’ last year in 2020.

Would they think about moving up to get Love? Knowing Loomis, it is most definitely a possibility.

But what would they have to give up, and with whom would they be most likely to trade with?

Best-case trade: Cleveland Browns at No. 6

One would think Cleveland is thinking about either an offensive lineman or a wide receiver. If they swapped spots with the Saints and dropped to No. 8, they would likely still have their choice of either the top offensive tackle in the draft or possibly wide receiver Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson.

A trade up to No. 6 would likely not be that prohibitive. It might cost the Saints no more than the No. 8 pick in R1 this year and a future No. 2 or No. 3. Well worth it for a dynamic difference-maker like Love. https://t.co/egFNZd4p5b — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 17, 2026

Of course, the chances of Love falling past the Titans at 4 and all the way to 6 are likely less than 50-50, but if the Saints are patient, this very well could be a fantastic opportunity at a small cost.

Less likely trade: Arizona Cardinals at No. 3

Like the Browns, one would imagine the Cardinals are thinking about offensive lineman, which would be a perfect scenario for them to move down and still grab one of the ones they want.

That being said, if the price involves the Saints’ No. 1 pick in 2027, it doesn’t seem as if the team would be willing to make that drastic a move. – even for a franchise-changing back such as Love.