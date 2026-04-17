Scenarios That Could Make Saints Trade Out of 8th Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints and the NFL Draft, one thing we know: They have no problems making bold moves in moving up. However, going the other way is a rarity.

Would General Manager Mickey Loomis consider making a move this year? If so, which way would it be, and who would be the target?

Here are some potential scenarios:

UP to get RB Jeremiyah Love

If the Notre Dame running back slips past the Titans at No. 4, there’s little question Loomis would be on the phone trying to make a move with either the Giants at No. 5 or the Browns at 6 to grab a potential franchise-changing player.

Even with Travis Etienne signed in free agency and Alvin Kamara having no more than one season remaining with the team (and maybe not even that), Coach Kellen Moore unquestionably is going to be looking to upgrade the weapons surrounding quarterback Tyler Shough. There is no player more suited to assisting in that role than Love.

The Saints were 28th in rushing yards per game last season and have been 19th or worse in three of the past four seasons.

UP to get WR Carnell Tate

This is a much less likely scenario, but if Tate is available at No. 6, it is feasible the Cleveland Browns could have their eyes on a couple of the top offensive linemen in the draft who slip. If that’s the case, it’s easy to see them thinking about a small move down and still get one of their targets and maybe another key pick.

Meanwhile, there’s little question Tate is a top target in New Orleans, and with an opportunity to snipe Washington, they might just be willing to make the move.

DOWN to get CB Mansoor Delane

LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane very well could be a target of the New Orleans Saints. Question is: Would they risk moving down to get him? | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There’s no doubting Delane’s talent, but is he really worth the eighth overall pick? If the Saints think not and a team like the Dallas Cowboys want to move up just a few spots from No. 12, then this could be a fit for both.

There’s a good chance Delane would still be available at 12, and the Saints certainly have a need there with Alontae Taylor having left for Tennessee.

DOWN to get WR Makai Lemon

If the Saints are interested in USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon, they likely could do something to get him that they rarely do in an NFL Draft: move down. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are three wide receivers who likely are a first-round target of the Saints, and if Lemon is indeed one of them, they almost certainly can move down to get him and add a pick or two in doing so.

The question would be how far they would be willing to move down – if at all – and where Lemon falls.

The Saints haven’t traded a first-round pick – going up or down – since moving up five spots in a deal with Washington in 2022 that allowed New Orleans to take wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11. (The Commanders then took wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who is now with his third team in Atlanta.)

Loomis has never traded down in the first round in his 23 years as the team’s general manager, and the closest he ever came was in 2006 – Sean Payton’s and Drew Brees’ first year in New Orleans – when he sent the second pick of the second round (the 34th pick) to Cleveland for center Jeff Faine and the 11th pick of the second round (the 43rd overall).

With the exchange, the Browns selected D’Qwell Jackson, who started 140 games at linebacker in the NFL over 10 years. Meanwhile, Faine was Brees’ center for only two years before leaving for NFC South-rival Tampa Bay. Harper was a stalwart in black and gold through some of the glory days, starting 105 games for Payton at safety from 2006 to 2013.