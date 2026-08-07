Our Biggest Questions After One Week of Training Camp

Training camp is kicking into full gear with pads and intensity. We love seeing it all on the field, and all players, old and new, have given us plenty of excitement and some questions, too.

How Long Until This Offense ‘Clicks?’

Now now, it’s still really early, and there’s absolutely no sense in jumping to any conclusions. But so far, the offense has been a bit sluggish.

It’s not uncommon for the defense to be a bit ahead at the start of training camp, and the Saints’ offense is no exception.

They’ve shown flashes, with some beautiful back-shoulder throw and catches in one-on-one’s, but the consistency hasn’t been where it ideally should be.

Whether it be 2-minute drills that end in field goals or stalling in the red zone, the offense is still looking for that rhythm that they closed last year with.

Even with that said, we believe the offense will find its rhythm soon enough, as QB Tyler Shough has an improved line and a few shiny new toys for him to play with in Barrion Brown (6th round), Jordyn Tyson (1st round), and Travis Etienne Jr (FA).

What is Rattler’s future?

If you’ve been active on X, you’ll have noticed that quarterback Spencer Rattler, who started the first eight games last year, has been lighting it up on the field. It’s worth noting that Rattler is out on the field with the second team, regardless, his play has been impressive, and we’ve seen a notable increase in risk-taking throws.

The name is Barion Brown pic.twitter.com/5uJU26G30i — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 6, 2026

Above is one of those ‘risk-taking’ throws. You wouldn’t be crazy to say that maybe Rattler has found some comfort in his QB2 spot, knowing that he doesn’t have a spot to protect anymore may have unlocked what was limiting him in the first place. That’s just speculation though.

Anyways, Rattler has shown what he can do, and he might have a case as the best backup QB in the league. What does that mean for his future though?

The first thing that might come to mind is to trade him, and while that does have its benefits, we think the cons outweigh the pros.

We say this because, realistically, the Saints likely won’t get much value out of trading him. In a hypothetical trade, we could see New Orleans receiving a pick or two (likely third or fourth round pick) and maybe a player that’s added for depth.

Taking Shough’s injury history into account (knock on wood), we believe it’d be valuable to keep Rattler on the team as a strong safety net to fall on when times get rough. His contributions might well be the reason this team wins its division or finishes with high seeding in the NFC, but only time will tell.

Barion Brown’s Elevation

Last week, we highlighted LSU’s Barion Brown as the rookie to keep an eye on during training camp this year, and so far, we're solid. As he continues to get second team reps, Brown sustains the high level of play that he’s been showing us so far.

CHRIS OLAVE? NOPE.

JORDYN TYSON? NOPE.



BARION BROWN 😱



The Saints have an embarrassment of riches.



(@ShariefWDSU) pic.twitter.com/xTEoCwbKaF — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) August 5, 2026

Day after day he’s shown he belongs, so our question is, what does that mean for this offense? Put aside the special teams accomplishments, he’s shown he can get it done out wide too.

We see Brown being a great WR3 / Slot receiver that’s dangerous in underneath and intermediate routes. His blistering speed, adjustment, and hands contribute to a potentially dangerous tool to have in your belt.

No one’s saying he’ll be taking the top two spots, but he might squeeze into a few snaps to start the season, even if Devaughn Vele gets the majority of them.

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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