Saints #2 Day in Pads a Step Sluggish, Bumps & Bruises Reported

A full house was in force under the fan tents for day two in pads for the New Orleans Saints training camp.

After a day off yesterday, player seemed a half-step slower than earlier in the week.

"I felt like today was a little drop off," Saints edge rusher Tyree Wilson said after practice. "The other days have been solid."

Nicks and Bruises Reported

Rookie defensive lineman KeeShawn Silver was reported with a small "calf thing" by head coach Kellen Moore. Silver has been listed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list to begin camp. Running back Kendre Miller came up with a back problem for the second day running. Rookie guard Jeremiah Wright recounted a "small shoulder" problem to the staff.

Rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller had an announced "toe issue," Moore told the media he had just found out and had nothing more to report right after practice.

"It's the second day of pads," Moore said, "so there's bound to be a few guys with some bumps and bruises."

Saints Running Back Corps | On SI Saints - Doug Joubert

Back & Forth "O" and "D"

As is typical early in camp, the defense seemed to control the line of scrimmage, though there was plenty of each part of the team getting the upper hand.

"Obviously, I'm going to spend a lot of time with the offense," Moore shared, "but from a defensive perspective, we want to see the back and forth. That's what we're seeing out here. Both sides are making plays. That's all we hope for. When you see the back and forth, I think that's a good thing, seeing both sides of the football having the success they've had."

At this early juncture, Moore wants the Saints run game to get in sync.

"This is our best environment to get the run game ready both offensively and defensively," Moore told the media today.

Other Reporters Catching Up to Cummings Pick

In an almost Nostradamus move, On SI Saints, last week reporter Colin Cummings chose former LSU wide receiver and returner Barion Brown as his rookie to keep an eye on. Lo and behold, the 1st year former Tiger is catching the eye of coaches and reporters alike, as Moore was peppered with questions about the Saint sixth round draft pick.

"We watched a lot of evidence of him playing receiver and (making) impactful plays in the SEC for a number of years, not just the LSU year but also Kentucky (from which Brown transferred to play in Baton Rouge)," Moore elaborated. "When you watch that exposure and get to know Barion, you get really fired up to have this guy.

"For these young guys, it's not so much (the) physical, it's mental," Moore said. "I think that's a credit to him that he's been really prepared to go out and play."

What stands out for Moore about the Nashville native, is the high motor Brown brings to the team.

"I think the energy he brings, that's important," Moore bragged. "You need guys like that to raise the level of juice and enthusiasm at practice. I think he backs it by how he plays. He's got that little spark plug component to him when he makes a play, and I love the way he celebrates."

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Today, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (SOLD OUT)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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