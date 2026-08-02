6 Things We Hope to Learn when the Pads are Strapped on

Four practices in five days of training camp for the New Orleans Saints so far.

In those four days, one serious injury and a retirement. Bryan Bresee tore an ACL on the very first day. The fifth year defensive lineman will be out for the year. Then, this afternoon, third year wideout Ja'lynn Polk was listed on the reserve/retired list.

Practice #5 on Monday will have the 90-man roster putting on the pads for the first time this Fall. Though the pace will be careful in order to prevent any more injuries, the team will not just take it easy. So, except for the red-jerseyed guys, it's contact, contact, and more contact. This is what we will be watching for tomorrow when the pads are strapped on.

#1 - Who's Taking the Lion's Share of Reps in Bresee's Slot

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) walks off the field after the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Bresee injury, Saints head coach Kellen Moore has said he has people already on roster ready to go there.

"We'll use training camp and preseason games and all these opportunities to kind of evaluate that," Moore said. "We'll have a good opportunity there. We've got some talented guys in that room, some veterans, some young guys that will get plenty of reps to get ready to go."

Among those currently on the Saints training camp roster are

#93 Nathan Shepherd – Veteran tackle providing rotational depth and interior presence.

#92 Davon Godchaux – Veteran run-stopper added via trade from the Patriots.

#97 Khristian Boyd – Young interior lineman working in the defensive line rotation.

#91 Vernon Broughton – Developing young tackle providing interior versatility.

#95 John Ridgeway III – Big-bodied depth option on the interior line.

#52 Christen Miller – Second-round draft pick added to compete in the middle.

We expect to see the rookie Miller pushed into quite a few rotations early to see where the 2nd round draft pick settles in the mix.

#2 - Can Wide Out Tyson Stay on the Field?

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) looks on during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First round pick Jordyn Tyson comes in with high expectations, as would any team's top choice. He has shown flashes of agility and speed throughout the first few days of camp, seeing heavy involvement in both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills with the first team offense. So, there's no ramping up for the Arizona State, two time All-American. It's full speed ahead.

We're interested to see how the Saints handle Tyson's injury history. As outstanding of a wide receiver he has been, his college career was pock marked by multiple visits with the training staff:

- 2022 - Colorado: a multi-ligament tear in his left knee forcing him to miss the final three games of 2022 and nearly the entire 2023 season.

- 2024 - Arizona State: a clean collarbone fracture causes Tyson to miss two games including ASU's post-season run

- 2025 - Sun Devils: soft-tissue hamstring issues affecting both of his legs late in the season which forced him to miss three games.

Already the Saints have been working with Tyson in the training room, with the staff focusing on how to keep the valuable asset healthy. We are interested in seeing how this continues to be handled as the heat, humidity, and contact begin to pile up.

#3 - Is Kool-Aid Ready for the Attention? OH YEAH!!

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Alontae Taylor taking the free agency route back home to Tennessee, fourth year cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry will have a target on his back. The Alabama alum is expected to take on the job of covering the opposing team's main receiver. By the way, Kool-Aid's number this season will be #1.

McKinstry's quickness and strong coverage earned high praise from his coaches and from veteran safety Justin Reed.

McKinstry suffered a minor ankle roll on the second day of practice and was held out on day three as a precaution by the Saints staff.

The injury is not necessarily what we are watching (even though it is something we'll keep an askanced view of). We are more interested to see McKinstry take the responsibility he has been given and rise to the occasion.

#4 - Health of O-Line = #1 Priority

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive line goes up against the Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

As we mentioned in our story yesterday on the offensive line and Erik McCoy, there were beau coup injuries along the frontline:

- Nick Saldiveri (G/T): knee injury to the same leg that was hurt in 2024 forced him onto Injured Reserve/PUP, missing the entire season. He was ultimately released by the Saints

- Erik McCoy (C/G): torn biceps in November, placing him on the injured reserve for the rest of the season.

- Cesar Ruiz (G/C): ankle injury against the Bills when his ankle was rolled, missed games in December. Ruiz also missed four games in 2024 with a knee injury, and the last three weeks of 2022 with a fractured foot.

- Will Clapp (C): fractured foot in preseason opener, placing him on injured reserve for the year. He retired from the NFL in February, 2026, joining the Saints coaching staff.

- Taliese Fuaga (T): minor knee injury in training camp, then a high ankle sprain in November against the Rams, missing three games. The third year pro also missed the Week three game due to separate knee and back issues.

- Dillon Radunz (G): toe injury, keeps him sidelined for weeks three and four.

- Asim Richards (T): while filling in for the injured Fuaga, suffered a high ankle sprain, forcing him to miss two games

The Saints dipped their toes into the free agent pool to corral David Edwards. The eighth year guard out of Wisconsin is expected to fill the hole created by moving on from Trevor Penning. We feature Edwards later today in a story on the Saints offensive front and give a rundown on his thoughts on the Saints and the New Orleans heat at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

Last season, we saw quarterback Tyler Shough have to escape the clutches of an opposing defensive lineman way too often, as the O-line tried to work its way through the wounded and missing. We are keeping our fingers crossed that the injury bug doesn't get hungry along the offensive front.

Speaking of Tyler Shough...

#5 - Taking the Reins

Jul 30, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) talks with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's all his.

After going through the 2025 training camp and losing the starting signal caller's slot to Spencer Rattler, second round draft pick Shough played backup until he wasn't needed in that role any more. Limping through a 1-7 start with Rattler at quarterback, Saints head coach Kellen Moore announced Shough would be his starter for the November 2nd game against the Rams.

Shough showed promise in that first game, completing 15-of-24 passes for 176-yards, a touchdown and an interception. The former Louisville Cardinal started the rest of the games last season, finishing with a 5-4 record, but 4-1 in his last five games.

Now named the official starter at QB, can Shough avoid the "sophomore jinx," find ways to utilize the weapons brought in to surround him, and make decisions that will lead to victories?

We are also intrigued by how well he and his receivers play out, especially with the addition of the aforementioned Tyson.

#6 - How Will the Multi-Headed Monster Running Back Situation Play Out?

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the free agent signing of Travis Etienne Jr, Alvin Kamara was trying to figure out where he fit within the only NFL organization he has called home. Extended negotiations during the offseason led to Kamara taking a pay cut to stay in New Orleans. Both Kamara and Etienne Jr feel they can be assets together in the same backfield, both extolling the other's virtues.

There is also the matter of the oft-injured Kendre Miller. The fourth year man out of TCU has never played more than eight games in a season during his three years with the Saints. Knee and ankle issues in 2023, hamstring and concussion concerns in 2024 and a season-ending ACL in October, 2025 limited Miller's playing time.

Last we checked there's only one football on the field at a time. Yes, a17-game season is a long stretch, and there's plenty of playing time for each. It will be interesting to see how that playing time is divided up once the pads are on.

Training Camp Update

Another day of shells today as fans will get to watch from sold-out bleachers again. Tomorrow, the Saints strap on the pads, but that is also a sold out venue. Here is the schedule through August 7:



- Sunday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. Practice in shells (Tickets sold out)

- Monday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 1st Day of Pads (Tickets sold out)

- Tuesday, Off Day

- Wednesday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. 2nd Day in Pads (Tickets available as of this writing)

- Thursday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. CLOSED PRACTICE

- Friday, Off Day