Pete Werner's Starting Job Suddenly in Jeopardy as Danny Stutsman Surges

There are always offseason position battles in the NFL, and the New Orleans Saints are no exception.

Second-year linebacker Danny Stutsman has taken first-team reps ahead of veteran Pete Werner for the second straight practice, the clearest change in Wednesday’s rotation. This move also is the most seismic of them all as Werner has been a starter for the Saints since his rookie season, racking up 408 tackles with 256 of them being solo.

However, Werner did struggle a bit last season, as he had a 46.8 tackling grade and a 15.8 missed-tackle rate, according to Pro Football Focus. Combine that with Stutsman being drafted in the Kellen Moore era and a completely different defensive playcaller in Brandon Staley when they took over last season, and Werner may be in trouble.

Nonetheless, Moore said Monday that the changes were “no big deal,” adding that the Saints were going to rotate their players throughout training camp. Even so, that competition still matters to players like Stutsman and Werner, both of whom believe they belong in starting roles.

“There’s a respect between everyone in the room, but it’s the kind of job that you want to win. Every day you’re fighting out there and putting your best thing on tape.”

Stutsman’s Time to Shine?

Nov 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) reacts after making a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stutsman was a fourth-round pick by the Saints in 2025 as a potential successor to DeMario Davis. While that may seem far-fetched because he was drafted in the middle of the draft, his production made you believe that he was a steal.

While in college, Stutsman recorded over 100 tackles in each of his final three seasons while at Oklahoma. He posted a career-high 125 tackles as a sophomore in 2022 and finished his time as a Sooner with 376 total stops — ninth in school history — along with 36 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and eight pass breakups.

Now, Stutsman has a shot to live up to his “draft steal” label and claim a starting role in the linebacking corps inside the same building where Rickey Jackson, Sam Mills and Jonathan Vilma once roamed.

“That’s a dream,” Stutsman said when asked about the possibility he wants to be a starter. “That’s kind of why you wake up. That’s motivation. At the end of the day, you want to contribute as much as you can for the defense to do as much as I can.

Training Camp Update

Here is the schedule through the weekend:



- Friday, Off Day

- Saturday, 9:00-10:30 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

- Sunday, 9:00-11:00 a.m. (SOLD OUT)

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