Saints LB Pete Werner: Consistency Has Been Name of Game for No. 19 Player of 2026

“Solid” might be the word many fans of the New Orleans Saints when talking about the career of linebacker Pete Werner.

While there was hope a few years ago he might become the next best thing in the middle of the Saints defense, it has become more apparent that we have mostly seen what we’re going to get. That was enough for the team to sign him to a three-year, $25 million deal that runs through the 2027 season.

For the past four seasons, his numbers are very similar. Total tackles ranging from 80 to 93 each year and a total number of games played at 73, which comes out to 14.6 per game. He’s in the middle of the PFF rankings for linebackers, and he’s nothing flashy, but again … he’s steady.

That being said, one has to wonder how much of an impact Demario Davis leaving for the Jets will have on Werner. Since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2021, Davis was the No. 1 cohort Werner knew – he was one huge impactful captain. And while Kaden Elliss coming in may work out better for the team overall, the loss of Davis’ presence has to be considered for everyone in the locker room, especially fellow linebackers.

Pete Werner on Demario Davis' leadership#Saints pic.twitter.com/kVegMwr7PW — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 29, 2021

Why is Werner so important to the Saints, and what should we expect in 2026? Let’s take a closer look at this year’s No. 19 player:

Please share your thoughts on our Top 25 Saints Heading Into 2026 by emailing the Saints On SI Publisher and Beat Writer Jim Derry at jim@jimderry.com.

Why is Werner so important?

When it comes to stuffing the run, other than nose tackle, there might not be a more important position on the field in Brandon Staley’s defense than middle linebacker.

As we mentioned, Werner has been solid, but he also has last year’s fourth-round draft pick, Danny Stutsman on his heels. They were on the field together at times – mostly in specific packages – but could that change in 2026?

Possibly. For now, though, Werner goes into camp as the clear starter at the position, whole Stutsman may have to be more versatile to win more playing time.

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Last year, Werner’s total tackles dropped to his lowest since 2022, but he still registered 81 with 50 solo. He also had three fumble recoveries and two sacks, of which he had none of either in the previous season.

The Saints didn’t do a ton to upgrade their defense either in the draft or in free agency, except to address the departure of Davis with Elliss. That says they are confident in Werner, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out in Staley’s second season as DC.

Werner’s strengths and weaknesses

The ability to cover tackle to tackle has always been the top of Werner’s game, as well as being able to read the opposing offense. The latter has helped him be able to bolt his way into the gaps with the best of them.

Again, his run-stuffing ability is why he should continue growth under Staley.

He also has played different linebacker positions, which in the long run could allow Stutsman more time on the field if Werner can move around.

As far as weaknesses, he has had issues in pass coverage against opposing tight ends and sometimes finds himself out of position.

Background

Werner just celebrated his 27th birthday, having been born June 5, 1999, in Indianapolis. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 2017 as the nation’s 29th-ranked prospect at linebacker and No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Indiana.

With the 60th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the Saints select: LB Pete Werner from Ohio State! #SaintsDraft |@CoxComm pic.twitter.com/RYIePKzSer — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 1, 2021

He had offers to more than 20 colleges, including multiple offers in the SEC, but he chose Ohio State, where he played 47 games in four seasons. His final three seasons he averaged 34 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss per year.

His father, Greg, played football and baseball at DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind., and for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets in the NFL. Pete Werner was two-time All-Big Ten and a three-time All-Academic Big Ten honoree.

The rest of the Top 25 so far …

25, RET Barion Brown, June 2

24, DE Bryan Bresee, June 3

23, DT Davon Godchaux, June 4

22, S Jonas Sanker, June 5

21, RB Alvin Kamara, June 6