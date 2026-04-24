Potential Target for New Orleans Saints in Second Round: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Many experts and pundits are predicting the New Orleans Saints will go for a cornerback or edge rusher with the 42nd pick of the NFL Draft on Day 2 in Pittsburgh later Friday.

Those experts and pundits don’t know General Manager Mickey Loomis very well and that he rarely does what people expect him to do. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn’t.

With the pick of Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 on Thursday, it is clear Tyler Shough, Coach Kellen Moore and the offense is Priority No. 1. With that being the case, although it might not be likely, staying on that side of the ball with their first two picks in this draft is absolutely on the table.

And if they do go offense, Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers would be a logical choice if he is still on the board.

Eli Stowers will be able to get open consistently at the NFL level. pic.twitter.com/HGbI1ivm9s — Savage (@Savageboston) April 22, 2026

He spent his junior and senior seasons in the SEC at Vanderbilt after a year at New Mexico State in 2023. In his time with the Commodores, he caught 111 passes from Diego Pavia for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns. He is 6-4, 215 pounds, and seems ready right away to become a starter on the other side of Juwan Johnson.

The downside is that he isn’t the best blocking TE in the draft, and he is very similar to Johnson in many ways. But if the Saints didn’t want to go receiver here and still wanted to fill a need with a playmaker, this could be the choice.