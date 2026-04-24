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Potential Target for New Orleans Saints in Second Round: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

Having played 40 college games the past three seasons – 25 in the SEC – with his size and athleticism, Stowers seems NFL ready
Jim Derry|
Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is a pass-catching tight end who seems ready to play right away in the NFL.
Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is a pass-catching tight end who seems ready to play right away in the NFL. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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New Orleans SaintsVanderbilt Commodores

Many experts and pundits are predicting the New Orleans Saints will go for a cornerback or edge rusher with the 42nd pick of the NFL Draft on Day 2 in Pittsburgh later Friday.

Those experts and pundits don’t know General Manager Mickey Loomis very well and that he rarely does what people expect him to do. Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn’t.

With the pick of Jordyn Tyson at No. 8 on Thursday, it is clear Tyler Shough, Coach Kellen Moore and the offense is Priority No. 1. With that being the case, although it might not be likely, staying on that side of the ball with their first two picks in this draft is absolutely on the table.

And if they do go offense, Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers would be a logical choice if he is still on the board.

He spent his junior and senior seasons in the SEC at Vanderbilt after a year at New Mexico State in 2023. In his time with the Commodores, he caught 111 passes from Diego Pavia for 1,407 yards and nine touchdowns. He is 6-4, 215 pounds, and seems ready right away to become a starter on the other side of Juwan Johnson.

The downside is that he isn’t the best blocking TE in the draft, and he is very similar to Johnson in many ways. But if the Saints didn’t want to go receiver here and still wanted to fill a need with a playmaker, this could be the choice.

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Jim Derry
JIM DERRY

Jim Derry is the Publisher / Beat Writer for New Orleans Saints On SI and has hosted the Dattitude Podcast since September 2021. He is a native New Orleanian and previously worked for The Times-Picayune for 35 years, working several jobs in the news room, including covering the Saints, the NFL and sports betting. Jim also is a play-by-play broadcaster for Varsity Sports Now Louisiana, calling local high school and college games. Email: jim@jimderry.com. X: @JimDerryJr.

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