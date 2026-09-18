Ravens Have the Defensive Weapons to Make Life Difficult for Saints

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The New Orleans Saints proved in Week 1 that they can move the football. Doing it again against the Baltimore Ravens could be a much different challenge.

After piling up 469 yards of total offense in a 31-30 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, New Orleans will face a Baltimore defense coming off an impressive debu t under new head coach Jesse Minter. The Ravens held the Indianapolis Colts to 251 total yards in a 41-23 victory , forced two turnovers and limited Indianapolis to 3 of 10 on third down. Baltimore was particularly stingy through the air, surrendering just 149 net passing yards.

That sets up an intriguing matchup for Tyler Shough and a Saints passing attack that did plenty of damage despite some costly mistakes against Detroit. Shough threw for 410 yards and three touchdowns in his season debut, with Chris Olave accounting for 10 receptions and a career-high 182 yards. However, Shough also threw two interceptions and was sacked five times — two areas Baltimore has the personnel to exploit.

Here is a look at Baltimore’s defense.

Defensive Line/Edge Rushers

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) walks off the field with Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, after a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive line is where it begins.

On the interior, Travis Jones is one of the best nose tackles in the league, and two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike could be set to return this week after suffering a near career-ending neck injury last season.

Off the edge, former Saint Trey Hendrickson will be a dangerous threat. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time former sack leader could have a big day against a Saints offensive line that gave up five sacks last week against the Lions. Despite not getting a sack last week, he generated eight pressures.

Don’t forget about Calais Campbell, as well. At age 40, he is still effective off the edge.

Linebackers

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) reacts with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith is the heart and soul of Baltimore’s front seven. In Baltimore's 41-30 Week 1 win over Indianapolis, the four-time Pro Bowler played all 54 defensive snaps and finished with a team-high 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.

While Smith remains an every-down starter, the spot beside him remains unsettled. Trenton Simpson played 32 snaps in Week 1 as Baltimore often utilized dime packages. Meanwhile, Teddye Buchanan—who had 93 tackles in 14 games as a rookie before tearing his ACL—returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday as he prepares for his season debut against New Orleans.

Secondary

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (14) takes the field to face the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore features a talented and versatile secondary headlined by safety Kyle Hamilton.

Hamilton remains the centerpiece of the group because of his ability to line up virtually anywhere. The three-time All-Pro defensive back can play deep safety, work near the line of scrimmage or cover from the slot, giving Baltimore plenty of flexibility on the back end.

At cornerback, the Ravens are led by four-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins.

The Ravens also feature Malaki Starks, a 2025 first-round pick who adds another young, athletic piece at safety. Jaylinn Hawkins provides veteran experience alongside him, while Chidobe Awuzie gives Baltimore additional depth at cornerback.

Saints Mailbag

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