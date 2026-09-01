Saints 2026 Depth Chart: Predicting Starters, Backups and Key Roles
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The New Orleans Saints have spent the offseason reshaping their roster around head coach Kellen Moore, and with the regular season approaching, the picture of what his team will look like is finally coming into focus as the organization has finalized its 53-man roster.
There are established names such as Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, Erik McCoy, Cam Jordan and Chase Young, but this Saints roster also features several newcomers and young players positioned for significant roles.
Offensively, Tyler Shough enters as the clear-cut starting quarterback, Travis Etienne Jr gives New Orleans a new lead option in the backfield and several rookies are making their names known in the receiving room.
Defensively, coordinator Brandon Staley has enough depth to get creative with his fronts and rotations.
Training camp and the preseason provided some clues, but the Saints' depth chart will ultimately be determined once the games count. Based on our observations throughout the summer, roster construction and how the Saints want to deploy their personnel, here is our prediction for New Orleans' depth chart entering the 2026 season.
Offense (11 Personnel)
Quarterback
- Starter: Tyler Shough
- Backup: Spencer Rattler
- Reserve: Zach Wilson
This is the obvious one. Shough is the incumbent and his performances had gotten stronger and stronger every practice.
We expect Rattler to remain the backup despite Wilson’s push.
Running Back
- Bell cow: Travis Etienne Jr
- Second Option: Alvin Kamara
- Reserves: Kendre Miller, Audric Estime
Etienne will be the No. 1 option for New Orleans, while Alvin Kamara will be a key player off the bench. AK is still a valuable player to the offense; otherwise, the Saints wouldn’t have given him a new contract
Wide Receiver
- Starters: Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Jordyn Tyson
- Rotation: Bryce Lance, Barion Brown
Olave will look for his fourth 1,000-yard season in five seasons and Vele looks to build off of a strong second half last season.
Not very common you see three rookies who will take significant snaps in the receiving corps, but that’s how impressive Brown, Lance and Tyson have been. Tyson will be a starter when he comes back off Injured Reserve/Designated to Return list.
Tight End
- Starter: Juwan Johnson
- Rotation Pieces: Noah Fant, Oscar Delp
Johnson is coming off the best season of his career with77 catches for 889 yards and three touchdowns and that ranked second on the ream in all three categories.
Moore is trying to run more two tight end sets this season, so expect Fant to be in the game as well as he has plenty of experience, 4,483 snaps to be exact.
Delp’s versatility could help the rookie get on the field as well. This is an idea spot for him s he learns behind two vets.
Offensive Line
- Starters: Kelvin Banks Jr. (LT), David Edwards (LG), Erik McCoy (C), Cesar Ruiz (RG), Taliese Fuaga (RT)
- Reserves: Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright
The starters will remain the same for most of the season. If there were one change, it would be at right guard with Ruiz. He is in the hot seat, and Wright performed well in the preseason.
Defense (Heavy 3-4)
Defensive Line
- Starters: Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, ,Vernon Broughton
- Reserves: Khristian Boyd, Christen Miller, John Ridgeway III, Colby Wooten
Lots of bodies in the defensive line room, but that’s the way defensive coordinator Brandon Staley likes it.
Edge Rusher
- Starters: Chase Young, Carl Granderson,
- Key Rotation Player: Cam Jordan
- Reserve: Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings
Granderson and Jordan could be interchangeable to be honest.
Linebacker
- Starters: Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner
- Key Rotation Player: Danny Stutsman
- Reserves: Jaylan Ford, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph II
This position group showed that it has more depth than you think. Stutsman is the future sheriff of the defense, and it could happen this year. Ford is on the Injured Reserve/Designated to Return list.
Cornerback
- Starters: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley
- Key Reserve: Martin Emerson Jr
- Reserves: Jayden Price, Mike Reid
McKinstry and Riley could both have breakout seasons. Emerson had a breakout training camp but has shown to be shaky at times.
New Orleans needs this group to be as healthy as humnly possible.
Safety
- Safeties: Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon
- Nickelback: Jonas Sanker
- Reserves: Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr
Solid group as well. Sanker could have a huge year following a solid rookie campaign last season.
Specialists
- Kicker: Daniel Carlson
- Punter: Ryan Wright
- Long Snapper: Zach Wood
Carlson won the starting job at kicker, beating out both Tanner Brown and Charlie Smyth in less than a week.
Wright is also a newcomer, but nout unfamiliar with New Orleans as he used to punt for Tulane in college. He is entering his fifth in the league.
Wood has been the franchise’s longsnapper since 2007.
Mailbag Submissions
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant