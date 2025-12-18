Saints Bring Aboard Veteran Running Back After Slew Of Injuries (Report)

The New Orleans Saints are adding reinforcements given the uncertainty surrounding running backs Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal.

Nyheim Hines is joining the club's practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Hines, 29, has impressively found his way back into football this season after sustaining a leg injury in a boating accident, in which he and another jet ski driver collided with each other, back in July of 2023. Hines -- who has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Chargers -- suffered a torn left ACL and MCL that ultimately cost him his 2023 and 2024, before he ultimately made his return earlier this season with LA.

The Saints are hoping that he still has something left in the tank, because he could be called upon sooner rather than later...

The Saints are in desperate need for running back depth with injuries to Alvin Kamara and Devin Neal

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) is walked off of the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Saints are looking like they'll be without both Neal (hamstring) and Kamara (knee/ankle) for their matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, with the former already being ruled out and the latter having missed several weeks already.

"DNPs for today, (Alvin Kamara) with the ankle/knee," Saints head coach Kellen Moore said on Wednesday. "Devin with the hamstring. Did not practice. He will be out for the game. (Asim Richards) with the ankle did not practice. (Cesar Ruiz) with the ankle did not practice. and Vele with the shoulder did not practice. He will be out for the game as well. And then Justin Reid was limited with the knee...Tyler was full participant with a hip. That's kind of what the Injury Report will look like. Other than that, it was a good day. Ready to roll."

Kamara, Neal and Kendre Miller -- who was placed on injured reserve two months back -- have accounted for more than two-thirds (870) of the total rushing yards (1,308) for New Orleans in 2025, and if the former is missing from the lineup this weekend, the club will have to rely on the likes of Evan Hull and Audric Estime.

Hines has less rushing yards than you -- yes, you -- after going for negative-two in his only two attempts this season, which probably played into his release from the Chargers on Oct. 28. Hines did average more than 500 yards from scrimmage in each season from 2018 to 2021, however, so perhaps he can find that form with a new opportunity.

New Orleans hopes so, anyway.